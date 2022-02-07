Sonoma County's health officer announced last week that the county is planning to let its health order that temporarily restricts the size of large gatherings to expire at 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 10. The order was issued in mid-January to help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the surge in positive cases.
“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and there are clear signs that we are now past the peak of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, in a statement. “I am confident we will be able to safely lift our temporary restrictions on the size of gatherings starting Feb. 11.”
The order prohibited large gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and gatherings of more than 100 outdoors when social distancing is not feasible. An announcement from the county later clarified that indoor events could include 50 total spectators in addition to event staff, coaches, players/performers and the media and that outdoor events involving over 100 people were allowed as long as social distancing was possible.
“The temporary restrictions on the size of gatherings have helped keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed any more than they were in early January as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose to levels that we have never seen before. They also helped to protect the people who have been disproportionately hurt by this pandemic — our seniors, our essential workers and people who have been disadvantaged by inequities that exist in our county,” Mase said. “I want to commend the businesses, schools, parents and students who were directly impacted by these restrictions and yet worked together for our common good to follow the guidelines set by our public health team.”
While the order is set to expire this week, the county is continuing to urge people, particularly seniors over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and people who have not yet been boosted or vaccinated, to avoid large gatherings and continue wearing masks indoors around people outside their household, noting that the omicron surge is not yet over.
Seniors over the age of 65, people with underlying health conditions and people who have not yet been boosted or vaccinated are exposed to the highest risk of serious illness. According to a county press release, since Jan. 1, at least 25 people have died from COVID-19 in Sonoma County. Of those, 96% were over the age of 65, 92% had underlying health conditions and 52% were unvaccinated. An additional 40% were fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. Two of the 25 deaths involved people who were fully vaccinated and boosted.
