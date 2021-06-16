New EIR and updated ordinance is now three years away
Efforts to streamline commercial cannabis cultivation permits and bolster a new legal and taxed pot industry got a little help last week from the county board of supervisors with the approval of $370,000 in one-time funds to speed up progress on the backlog of cannabis permit applications, as well as paid support to launch an Environmental Impact Report under the California Environmental Quality Act.
There are currently 129 cannabis cultivation permits awaiting county planning and land use staff work or public hearings. Some of the applications are as much as 2-3 years old. To date, the county has approved 219 projects that also require a state license and environmental impact reviews prior to local approval.
On May 18, the supervisors unanimously rejected a planning commission recommendation to approve a Mitigated Negative Declaration on a set up comprehensive updates to the county’s current land use and cultivation ordinance. That rejection has now added at least three more years to the calendar for a new cannabis ordinance. The supervisors approved a total of $1,770,000 for the three years of planning staff and EIR contracted extra help.
Last week, the California state legislature approved $100 million for counties and local governments to address the cannabis project backlogs and to transition thousands of provisional licenses to permanent and renewable ones. Sonoma County expects to receive $1,158,023 of this money.
Public workshops are now scheduled for August to help define the scope of the Environmental Impact Report. A timeline presented to the supervisors last week listed the first public hearings on a new commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance in the spring of 2024 and final public hearings in front of the supervisors that summer, three years from now.
“Since 2017, staff capacity to review cannabis permits has suffered due to the demands of recovery from successive natural disasters,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Board of Supervisors said. “This investment will help expedite the backlog, support the environmental due diligence necessary for developing responsive cannabis policy, and avoid delay and disruption of other planning projects and regular department operations. Endless timelines due to limited staff capacity harm both growers and neighbors who need clarity about whether pending projects are permissible or not.”
In the meantime, all backlogged pot permits must meet the current requirements of the 2018 ordinance, which requires stringent safety, resource use and compatibility with rural neighbors. Commercial cannabis grows are only allowed on agricultural or rural resource zoned lands of minimum lot size. Applicants must pay all expenses incurred by the county for review and approval of applications.
While offering lukewarm support for the recently proposed ordinance updates, many prospective pot operators also protested the current permitting process as too expensive, restrictive and slow. Some industry spokesmen fear the county may be losing future commerce and tax revenues to other regions of California that have more streamlined permitting procedures.
According to reporting by the Los Angeles Times last week, about 82% of the state’s cannabis licensees are still provisional licenses, based on information from the governor’s office.
In supporting the $100 million one-time funds, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants to give cannabis businesses a six-month extension beyond a Jan. 1 deadline to transition from provisional licenses by complying with mandates of the California Environmental Quality Act. State officials initially expected to license as many as 6,000 cannabis shops in the first few years, but permits have been issued only for 1,086 retail and delivery firms, according to the L.A. Times article.
In February, Sonoma County planning staff released a proposed cannabis cultivation ordinance update that would have replaced the lengthy public hearing process with a “ministerial” review by the county’s agricultural commissioner’s office. The proposal included property setbacks from property lines and neighboring structures. It set a minimum lot size of 10 acres and restricted cultivation to 10% of a parcel size.
More than a hundred rural property owners complained during the recent planning commission hearings about the removal of public hearing requirements for individual pot applications. Organized neighborhood groups also criticized the proposed ordinance for not addressing marijuana odors, excessive water use and lack of protections for neighborhood compatibility.
By a narrow 3-2 vote, the planning commissioners rejected a staff proposal to define cannabis cultivation as a “crop” or “agricultural process” which would have allowed the ag commissioner’s office to fast-track many applications on properly-sized and-zoned lands.
