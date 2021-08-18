Starting Sept. 7, all county employees in the County of Sonoma will be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
The policy, which was approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 17, will apply to all 4,400 county employees.
The new mandate comes just weeks after Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a health order requiring all fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel to show proof of vaccination or to get tested weekly.
At the time, Mase also recommended that all employers in Sonoma County adopt a similar policy for their workers.
“By adopting this measure, the county, as one of the largest employers in the North Bay, is setting an example that we hope other employers will follow,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “With COVID cases rising, especially among the unvaccinated, we want to create a safe work environment for all of our employees.”
The county policy comes amid a large uptick in COVID cases across the county, mostly among the unvaccinated population.
As of Aug. 17, the county’s case rate per 100,000 people per day for unvaccinated individuals is 41. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 8.8, according to county health department data.
While increased case rates have occurred across all age groups, new cases over the past 60 days were most frequent among 20 to 39-year-olds.
As of Tuesday, 84 patients were hospitalized in Sonoma County with COVID-19. Of those, at least 15 were in intensive care units (ICUs). About a month ago, only 36 patients were hospitalized with COVID in Sonoma County.
More than 80% of the county’s hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, while more than 90 percent of COVID-19 ICU patients are unvaccinated.
According to a county press release, “COVID-related reported deaths jumped to 16 in July after the county recorded just one COVID-related death in May and four in June. Three more deaths have been reported in August.”
All those who have died were unvaccinated.
Even though COVID related hospitalizations continue to increase, four out of five eligible Sonoma County residents are now either fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to county health officials.
According to Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, 347,386 county residents have now been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, about 80% of the county’s 12 and older population. Seventy-two percent have been fully vaccinated.
With these numbers, the county continues to outpace the state and the nation in the rate of vaccine doses administered. In comparison, only 65% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75% is either partially or fully vaccinated.
“We are pleased that 80% of our eligible residents have received at least one shot, but it is vital that those who have not been vaccinated do so as soon as possible,” Mase said in a statement. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and the community from this new variant, especially at a time when our children are returning to school for in-person instruction.”
In recent weeks, the county’s vaccination rate has increased as case rates and hospitalizations surge due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
According to county data, nearly 13,000 vaccine doses have been administered to county residents in the past two weeks, an average of more than 900 per day.
The county continues to support larger vaccination clinics, including the Roseland Community Center clinic and the Rohnert Park Community Center clinic.
Walk-ins for vaccination are accepted at most clinics and pharmacies. Residents may also make an appointment at the county’svaccine clinic page or through themyturn.ca.gov web site.
Residents who need help making an appointment can call the county COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4667.
