COVID-19 testing locations have increased following a recent spike in demand for testing.
According to Dr. Leslie Kimura, testing rates have increased by 88% in the past month.
“The demand for testing in our area is at levels that we haven’t seen since last winter when our COVID cases were peaking,” Kimura said.
Because of the increase in demand, Kimura said the county has increased testing capacity from 1,000 tests per week to 17,000 tests per week.
Increased demand comes on the heels of various health orders that say that certain people must either be vaccinated or be regularly tested, including health care workers, teachers, pharmacists, home health care workers, among others.
With the increased testing capacity comes the addition of a five-day Curative testing center at Windsor’s Bluebird Center and at the Rohnert Park Community Center beginning next week. Additionally, single-day LHI clinics will be open on Mondays at the Monte Rio Community Center and Tuesdays at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church.
Separate from the county’s increased testing capacity announcement, Cloverdale’s Alexander Valley Healthcare also announced new community testing availability on Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. Those who wish to sign up are asked to do so via myturn.ca.gov/.
Additional information about COVID-19 testing from the county can be found here.
