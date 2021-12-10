The Sonoma County Department of Health Services recently received a three-year, $6 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase resources and services for community health workers to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and health care inequities.
Community health care workers are often trusted figures who have a unique understanding of the people they serve. These relationships and rapport with community members allows health care workers to conduct targeted outreach, provide health education and social support, and help facilitate access to local resources.
"This investment will strengthen the tools that our community health workers need in order to respond to areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Tina Rivera, the interim director for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. "(Community health care workers) are actively reaching communities that have battled health disparities for too long with messages in their own language — at work sites, schools and community events — to decrease barriers to vaccines and testing, as well as other services critical to public health."
According to a county press release, the three-year initiative will focus on areas of Sonoma County with high COVID case rates. With the grant, community-based organizations, health care providers and other partners will hire and deploy community health care workers. The county will also assist with coordinating training and providing organizational assistance.
The grant project also involves a collaboration with the City College of San Francisco community health worker program to provide no-cost training, skill development and academic and technology support for local community healthcare workers and county residents who wish to become community healthcare workers.
"Individuals residing in the most affected communities in Sonoma County are strongly encouraged to apply for the new training program, as well as the new community health worker positions resulting from the grant," said Kim Caldewey, Healthy Communities section manager for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. "Their perspectives and insights have proven to be particularly beneficial to an effective COVID response."
To learn more about the grant initiative, to apply for the two-semester City College of San Francisco program, or to get more information, visit https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/News/CHW-Certificate/ .
