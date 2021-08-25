The Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) have issued three local recommendations to Sonoma County schools to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 on school sites.
Since the opening of schools two weeks ago for fall instruction, there have been 83 school-related COVID cases, excluding sports only cases. The total includes 68 student cases and 15 staff cases.
According to Sonoma County epidemiologist Julia Rubin, of these cases, 55 were at elementary schools cases, 21 were at high schools, six were at middle schools and less than five were in special education schools.
With cases popping up in schools and due to the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, SCOE and Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase are recommending outdoor masking in schools, weekly surveillance testing for students and unvaccinated and vaccinated school workers and continued weekly surveillance testing for athletes, coaches and referees.
The health officer is also highly discouraging overnight field trips since field trips are considered a high-risk activity.
Mase has also moved up the compliance date for all school personnel to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing to Sept. 24. Originally, schools would have to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all personnel starting Oct. 14.
“On-site transmission is occurring in schools,” Mase said during an Aug. 25 community COVID briefing. “This is part of the reason why I issued a health order this week moving up the date of compliance for all school personnel, that would include teachers, staff, any workers including parent volunteers, to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.”
She said to clarify, this is a vaccine verification order. If school personnel cannot provide proof of vaccination, they will have to get tested weekly.
During the Wednesday briefing, Superintendent of Sonoma County Schools Steve Herrington said the goal is to have 70% of youth ages 12 to 17 vaccinated by September.
In terms of getting county school staff vaccinated, Herrington said, “We have had an active participation plan in vaccination. Earlier in the year, we provided vaccines to over 9,000 Sonoma County K-12 workers. On top of that, we’ve had another 3,000 MyTurn slots provided to teachers and workers and we’ve had additional (vaccine appointment) slots through our health clinics around the county.”
He said right now SCOE estimates that around 85% of all their teachers or workforce are vaccinated.
The overall county vaccination rate for eligible individuals 12 and older is 73%. Eight percent of the county’s eligible population is partially vaccinated.
“We’re seeing our (vaccination rate) numbers go up about 1% a week. Nonetheless, we have a way to go. Nineteen percent of our population still hasn’t had a single dose of this critically important vaccine. We hope that the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage some of the holdouts to go and get vaccinated,” Mase said.
Since schools are congregate settings where the virus can spread more rapidly, Mase is also highly encouraging schools to adopt outdoor mask wearing.
“This recommendation is made based on the high spread of COVID in the community and the infectiousness of the Delta variant,” Mase said. “Outdoor masking also minimizes the need for children to stay home from school if they are exposed to a sick student or teacher. If all parties are masked when an exposure takes place, then the exposed student may remain in school under a modified quarantine as long as they do not show any symptoms and agree to twice weekly COVID-19 testing.”
Regarding the surveillance testing recommendation, the county is urging all schools to conduct weekly surveillance testing for students.
Unvaccinated school workers are already required to be tested weekly due to the state health order, but surveillance testing is optional for vaccinated staff but is advised.
According to a SCOE press release, surveillance testing refers to the regular testing of students or staff whether or not they have symptoms.
Mase said this type of testing helps catch cases early and can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Surveillance testing for athletes, coaches and referees is advised to continue with weekly PCR or twice weekly antigen tests. For high-contact sports, the county health department highly recommends proof of vaccine or negative test within 72 hours of participation in a game.
Schools can use federal and state COVID-19 funds to provide surveillance testing and may use any U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COVID-19 test, either PCR or antigen.
Mase said school districts can use a private COVID-19 testing company or the State of California’s testing program for schools.
Currently, schools around the state are still waiting for California Department of Public Health guidance that will govern field trips, overnight field trips, sports and extracurriculars.
Herrington asked for patience and understanding as schools face new challenges and adapt to new rules and ever change COVID guidelines.
He said the goal for this year is reconnecting, restoring and reimagining.
To enhance mental health support, SCOE has added 15 additional social emotional support counselors in case smaller districts or any district in the county needs extra emotional support staff.
“When you think about it, the Sonoma County child has experienced three major federal disaster fires, two major community evacuations, one federal disaster flood, a pandemic and of course, we’ve had power shutdowns and we’ve had smoke shutdowns. Keep in mind that the average fifth grader has not attended one complete school year. It has always been an interrupted cycle. So just to provide a normal year as best we can is what we are trying to do,” Herrington said.
