At a briefing given on Aug. 4, Sonoma County announced a series of new vaccine orders for first responders and emergency workers, as well as potential plans for such orders for all county employees. There is also strong encouragement for all employers to follow suit.
As of Sept. 1, all fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service workers and staff at disaster shelters will be required to show proof of vaccination. If proof of vaccination is not available, workers would be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. This new mandate expands a California Department of Public Health order requiring health care and congregate facility staff to be vaccinated or tested if unvaccinated.
In addition, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will be considering a measure at their Aug. 17 meeting which would extend the same requirements to all 4,470 county workers.
Finally, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase strongly recommended that all employers require workers to provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Workers who are not fully vaccinated or who decline to show proof of vaccination should be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
“We are taking several measures today to help address increases in cases, that are designed to boost vaccination rates and reduce community transmission,” Mase said, adding protection of first responders and emergency workers has some urgency as fire season bears down upon us.
“By requiring county employees to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, we are setting an example for other employers to follow,” Mase said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, free and needed now more than ever. The Delta variant is a much more aggressive and contagious form of COVID and is at the root of much of our recent surge in cases. The vaccine is the best tool that we have to combat it.”
Current stats
The measures come as COVID-19 cases have increased to their highest levels since February, particularly in unvaccinated populations. According to epidemiologist Kate Pack, as of Aug. 4 Sonoma County’s new cases per day per 100,000 residents was 36.4 among unvaccinated individuals and 8 among vaccinated residents for an overall case rate of 19.6 per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate is 7% and the test positivity rate in the lowest healthy Places Index (HPI) quartile is 9.3%.
There are currently 61 COVID patients in Sonoma County hospitals including 21 in intensive care. COVID patients make up 50% of the county’s current total ICU population, and 80% of hospitalized COVID patients and 90% of COVID patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. According to Pack, hospitals are facing a capacity strain as patients who had care and procedures deferred during shutdowns are now utilizing hospitals, even as COVID patient numbers continue to increase.
“After a decline of COVID-19 deaths in April and May, we’ve risen to 16 deaths in June and July,” Pack said.
The Delta variant, which is known to be highly transmissible, now accounts for 93% of all COVID cases in the county. The county is currently experiencing new outbreaks in congregate settings, according to Pack, such as homeless shelters, jails, child care facilities and youth camps. Infections at gatherings such as weddings, family gatherings and youth sports have also increased, as have community transmission at places such as bars. Overall, gatherings account for 30% of current cases.
Meanwhile, Sonoma County has fully vaccinated 71% of residents (305,773) 12 and older while another 8% (34,165) have been partially vaccinated. Gaps in vaccinations seem to occur primarily in younger residents, with only 45% of 12-15 year olds, 58% of 16 to 24 year olds and 60% of 25-34 year olds being fully vaccinated. Similarly, people of color are less likely to be vaccinated than their white counterparts, however recent numbers among the Latinx community show improvement, with a 1.8% increase in the last week alone.
First responders seemingly in favor of new measures
The briefing featured chief of the Sonoma County Fire District Mark Heine and Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano who both spoke in favor of the new measures.
“The Delta variant is very aggressive and contagious and we are greatly concerned about the spread,” said Heine, who is also the president of the county fire chiefs association. “As fire chief, I want our community to know I stand in full support of these measures as a critical and important step in protecting crews responding to emergencies.
“I see it as a safety measure for the public and for the safety of our officers,” said Savano. “We see the importance of vaccination or regular testing to keep our workforce and community healthy and protected.”
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick has been contentious about such mandates in the past, and though he was not in attendance at the briefing, he did release a statement endorsing the new measures. “I support the requirement that all law enforcement, fire, EMS and disaster shelter staff get vaccinated or receive regular COVID testing,” he said. “Our personnel is at higher risk of exposure to COVID because of their work environment and the people they serve. It is important for them to be monitored and protected so they can stay healthy.”
Still uncertain however, is exactly what enforcement of these measures looks like, whether it will be suspension, termination or something else for non-compliance. Responses to questions about those specifics emphasized the notion of education and encouragement, rather than committing to any punitive measures.
According to Heine and Savano, vaccination numbers in their departments currently mirror the general population of the county, at around 70 to 75%.
In addition to weekly testing, unvaccinated first responders will be required to wear “medical grade masks.”
County and business proposals
A similar plan for all county employees goes before the board of supervisors on Aug. 17. Regardless of vaccination status the recent health order for indoor masking will still apply to all employees in offices. Should the expanded requirements be approved, the county’s human resources department will then meet to confer with employee unions in order to implement the requirements.
Mase is also recommending for all county business and employees implement similar measures, following the footsteps of large national companies like The Gap, Disney and Google who have similar vaccine requirements. She is also encouraging restaurants to see proof of vaccination before allowing customers to dine indoors.
She hopes both the county and the businesses currently adopting similar requirements, will serve as a positive example for everyone to follow.
