The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is beginning its review of the 2021-22 recommended budget totaling nearly $2 billion, which represents a 2.3% increase from the current FY 2020-21 adopted budget. The recommended budget reflects a return to the normal budget year timeline, after last year included a two-step process and expanded timeline to account for the impacts of COVID-19.
The County Administrator’s Office and county departments have developed the proposed spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022. The central goal of this year’s budget is to align operations with ongoing resources for a structurally balanced budget — and to match funding investments with the board’s strategic priorities.
The largest share of the nearly $2 billion budget is composed of state and federal funds that support programs and services for older adults and children, employment and job training, environmental mitigation and other services that help enhance the health, safety and wellbeing of our communities. Meanwhile, general purpose revenues, which support services such as law enforcement, emergency management and administrative services, make up about 18% of the budget.
The board of supervisors is set to review the budget over three days with plans to adopt a final budget by June 18.
“We are optimistic that the new fiscal year has improved and departments are able to return to operations at a normal level, but the last several years have taught us to be proactive in ensuring our budget priorities are aligned to best support our residents during challenging times,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.
During the budget hearings, the board of supervisors will have the option of adjusting the budgets and may consider requests by departments to add back previously deleted items. Unlike last fiscal year, when all general fund departments were required to submit a 10% reduction plan, the county is not seeking general reductions this year and only a few departments have items requested for restoration.
The board will have an opportunity to review and prioritize funding for services and new programs before the final budget adoption. The county is scheduled to hold budget hearings on June 15, June 16 and June 18. Public comment on the budget hearings will be held at 11 a.m. on June 15, and at 10 a.m. on June 16 and June 18. The public may watch the budget hearings through the County's legistar website and may view the agenda for information on how to provide public comment during the workshops. Residents may also learn more by reviewing the materials for the hearings, which include opportunities for public comment.
