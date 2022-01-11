Due to the uptick in COVID cases throughout Sonoma County, county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a health order canceling large gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and gatherings of more than 100 outdoors when social distancing is not feasible. These types of gatherings will be prohibited for the duration of the order.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and is scheduled to remain in effect until Feb. 11, according to the county.
Mase also issued an appeal to residents to stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and to limit interactions with people outside you immediate household.
The health order also stipulates that gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 must be limited to no more than 12 people, except for family gatherings.
"Our case rates are at their highest level since the pandemic began and our hospitalizations are climbing at an alarming rate as well," Mase said in a recorded message issued on Jan. 10 to Sonoma County residents. "We are seeing widespread transmission occurring within unvaccinated groups as well as some transmission among vaccinated individuals."
Mase said she is recommending that people limit travel outside the home to just going to work or to school and making only necessary trips such as going to the grocery store or the doctor.
Over the course of the past two weeks, Sonoma County's case rate has increased from 24.4 per 100,000 to more than 121 new cases per 100,000 people per day and is expected to continue to rise.
Additionally, this week the county's testing positivity rate has reached an all-time high of 16.5%. The previous high for testing positivity during the pandemic was of 9.7%, according to county COVID data.
“Although evidence shows that a lower percentage of those who test positive for the omicron variant require hospitalization compared with previous forms of the virus, local hospitals could still be overwhelmed during this surge due to the sheer volume of cases that
are anticipated,” according to a county press release released on Jan. 10.
COVID-related hospitalizations increased from 28 on Jan. 3, 2022, to 76 on Jan. 9, 2022. During the COVID winter surge a year ago, COVID hospitalizations in Sonoma County reached an average of 104 per day.
Without additional mitigation efforts such as Mase’s appeal to stay home and the health order on gatherings, the state has projected that the county could experience more than 380 daily hospitalizations, which could outstrip the resources of local hospitals, many of which are already suffering staffing shortages.
"The next 30 days will be key to helping us stop this rapid spread of this highly contagious variant in our community. We need to get vaccinated and boosted, wear high-quality masks, avoid large gatherings and stay home as much as possible," Mase said.
What is allowed under the gathering ban?
According to the county press release, large gatherings do not include those that occur as part of regular school instructional events or outdoor recess, workplace settings, courthouse activities, places of worship, cafeterias, or any venue that is open to the public as part of regular operations such as shopping malls, stores, restaurants/food facilities and museums.
A gathering is defined as, “any public or private event or convening that brings people together in a single room or single space at the same time, such as in an auditorium, gymnasium, stadium, arena, large conference room, wedding venue, meeting hall, or any other indoor or outdoor space. These gatherings may have either assigned or unassigned seating, and may be either general admission or gated, ticketed and permitted events.”
Other recent guidelines and appeals
In December, Mase issued new guidelines for local employers, strongly urging them to require all workers to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible. Workers who decline to get a booster should be tested for COVID at least twice weekly.
Mase also appealed for residents to upgrade the quality of face coverings from cloth masks to a surgical mask or a KN95, KF94 or N95 mask.
"Those traditional cloth masks that many of us have been wearing are just not as effective in stopping the spread of this form of the Virus," Mase said. "We recommend that everyone upgrade to a surgical mask or something equivalent."
Visit www.SoCoEmergency.org for more information about the Health Order and a list of FAQs as well as information about vaccination and testing locations.
