Sonoma County’s mask mandate, which is slightly less stringent than the one issued earlier this week by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) got state approval to remain unchanged.
The county’s masking requirements include exemptions that are not in the most recent state mandate, including allowing people to take off their masks while dining indoors and allowing certain stable groups of vaccinated individuals to unmask while inside.
“This means that some workplaces, gyms, churches and other organizations in Sonoma County will continue to have the option of allowing stable cohorts of fully vaccinated people to remove their masks indoors, if the organizations verify vaccination status and qualify under other terms of an October 2021 amendment to the county health order. Masks may also be removed while actively eating or drinking indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” states an announcement from the county.
Per the health order, masks must continue to be worn indoors in all other public settings.
The state’s new mask mandate more heavily impacts around 50% of counties in California that had not been enacting local mask mandates. It went into effect on Dec. 15.
The reinstated state mandate came as a result of a 47% increase in COVID cases and a 14% increase in hospitalizations since Thanksgiving. In Sonoma County, the seven-day average case rate has increased 40% and hospitalizations have increased 47%, according to the county’s press release.
“Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19, particularly as people gather indoors with the arrival of colder weather and winter holidays, increasing their risk of exposure to the virus,” said Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. “But wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public places can help protect you and those around you. Masks and other preventative measures, like avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain essential with the Delta variant continuing to spread in Sonoma County and the Omicron variant detected in the Bay Area.”
