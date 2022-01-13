With Sonoma County seeing an average of over 700 new COVID-19 cases per day, local officials are urging people to follow recent health orders and recommendations meant to limit the likelihood of continued increased spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, a health order prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people went into effect. The order will remain in effect until Feb. 11. The county also issued an appeal to residents to stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and to limit interactions with people outside of their immediate household.
“The reason for that is that every time we see people go out, we see these numbers surge. It’s a reminder that as we’re still in the tail end of our winter,” said James Gore, Fourth District supervisor and chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.
According to the county’s COVID data tracker, the county’s COVID case rate is 182.2 per day per 100,000 residents, with a testing positivity rate of 20.3% as of Jan. 13.
“This is, without doubt, an unprecedented surge of COVID cases here in Sonoma County,” Gore said.
Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said that at the height of the delta variant surge, the county’s case rate was 34 per 100,000 per day with a testing positivity rate of 8.3%. During last winter’s surge, the county’s case rate topped out at 54 per day per 100,000 with a 9.6% testing positivity rate.
With the way cases are tracking, Mase said that she believes the county will be on the back end of the virus surge by late January.
“We have widespread transmission of COVID right now and we’ve had many situations in which people have gotten sick and there’s been large outbreaks where 50% of the people have gotten omicron over the course of a few days,” Mase said.
Gatherings account for 44% of cases with a known source of infection, with a majority being “large gatherings,” with more than 12 people present, according to county epidemiologist Kate Pack.
“I, like you, am tired. At the same time, I can’t be too tired to do what’s right,” Gore said, urging people to follow the health orders and recommendation.
At schools
Casey D’Angelo, from the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE), said that SCOE is getting N95 and KN95 masks for all public school students and employees. The masks will be distributed to school districts beginning Jan. 13.
Last week, SCOE distributed antigen tests to public school students with two tests given to every student.
“I think that helped. The problem is, because they came after the winter break and there were lots of gatherings then, our infection rate at schools is going up,” he said.
D’Angelo said that local schools are still open because “we feel that learning in person is the way to go,” with the state trying to put more money toward things like test and mask distribution as a way to limit school-based transmission.
Mase said that the county has seen virus spread occurring at local youth sports events, but that the county hopes the cap on how many people can be at indoor and outdoor gatherings will help lessen virus spread attributed to youth sports while still allowing youth athletes to play sports.
“We’re not giving direction to schools on how to regulate the number of spectators … but it is certainly our hope that they will find a way to give preference to the parents of team members,” Mase said.
Getting tested
Sonoma County vaccine chief Dr. Urmila Shende recognized that COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by, brought on by a mix of increased demand due to the virus surge, coupled with testing providers having staffing shortages.
“This is a problem not only here, but throughout California,” she said.
