Webinars will be held on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12
Parents and guardians interested in knowing more about the return to in-person learning are invited to attend one of two webinars this week hosted by the County of Sonoma and Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE). An English-language webinar with live Spanish translation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. A Spanish-language webinar will take place Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m.
The webinars will include a brief presentation on the county’s vaccination efforts for youth, the status of COVID-19 in the community and the state and local guidance that schools are following as they welcome students back to campus. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A by a panel of county health officials. Families will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about the health and safety measures schools are taking to protect students as they return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.
The panel will include experts from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services as well as education officials from SCOE.
A question and answer period will follow the presentation. Health and education officials will be present to address common questions from attendees. The public is invited to send questions in advance to communications@scoe.org. Questions also may be included in the comments area of the County of Sonoma Facebook and YouTube pages where the forums will be streamed live.
The events will be streamed in English and Spanish, recorded and made available online to anyone who cannot attend live.
