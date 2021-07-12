Federal funds being earmarked for continuing past programs with partner cities
Sonoma County’s plans for spending $43 million in federal housing and community development funds over the next year includes familiar targets for tackling homelessness, affordable housing, renter subsidies and related public infrastructure projects. Written comments on the plan are now being accepted and a virtual public hearing is set for next Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. The plan is available online at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CDC/Plans-Policies-and-Reports.
The major portion of the annual federal Housing and Urban Development grants is $38 million in Section 8 renter subsidies that served 3,152 households and landlords last year. The program is administered by the Sonoma County Housing Authority.
The county administers and shares the federal funds with the incorporated cities of Windsor, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Rohnert Park and Sonoma. Funds support qualified affordable housing projects and programs; homelessness initiatives including emergency shelters, rapid-housing programs and a portion of the county’s Continuum of Care homeless services and placement coordinating body; and non-shelter programs for various anti-poverty efforts. Of the total of $2.84 million in non-Section 8 funds, the county is allocating $454,354 for its own administrative overhead costs.
The most recent annual Point-In-Time homeless census (February 2020) counted 2,745 shelterless people in the county. According to the county’s Community Development Commission there are an additional 21,725 people living in “unstable” conditions which includes “couch surfers,” potential renter defaults and domestic separations.
Sonoma County remains one of the least affordable housing markets in the country, where the average renter’s salary is $18.25 per hour but a $27.83 per hour wage is needed to pay a median market rent. As many as 40% of all potential renters in the county fall below the affordability level. There is a need for 16,825 new affordable rental housing units, according to the CDC report.
The county and its small city partners, plus Santa Rosa, Petaluma and a number of nonprofit agencies, continue to spend many more millions on the homeless and affordable housing crises. Some of these combined efforts have been bolstered recently by one-time state funds and emergency county funds. Also, some of the wildfire settlement funds from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) have been allocated to the homeless response, acknowledging the impact the 2017 Tubbs Fire had on a thousand or more renters and destroyed affordable homes.
There are also many indirect costs to public agencies in addressing the regional affordable housing and homeless crises. These include millions in direct costs for various local law enforcement agencies, outreach and social services through the county’s Continuum of Care homeless and emergency shelter network and expenditures for mental health, emergency response and public health programs.
The County of Sonoma also has $32 million available to subsidize renters faced with COVID-19 pandemic related evictions. Only a small portion (10%) of this amount has been distributed because a statewide moratorium on evictions was just extended by the state legislature. Still, as many as 10,240 households owe about $51 million in rent debt, according to a research group backed at the University of Southern California.
