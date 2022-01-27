The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to approve what is being called a “landmark” series of agreements intended to improve the efficiency and sustainability of county fire services by consolidating several fire agencies and revamping the way they are funded.
As part of these complex agreements, the board is committing $9 million to help unify fire protection and emergency response services provided by independent fire agencies in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.
Once all independent agencies are unified, there will be 23 local fire agencies across the county, down from 43 that served the county and its cities in 2014 when the county first launched its initiative to unify and improve fire services.
According to a county press release, the board approval of the series of tax exchanges and revenue sharing agreements supports the consolidation of fire services of several providers that are in various stages of review by the Sonoma County Local Agency Formation Commission:
- “Gold Ridge Fire Protection District: The district will annex seven volunteer fire companies in west and south Sonoma County — Ft. Ross, Camp Meeker, Bodega, Valley Ford, Two Rock, Wilmar and Lakeville — along with one CSA 40 area (Incident Response Plan 81) and the Wilmar Community Facility District. In exchange, the district will receive $4.4 million in annual base funding and the revenue generated by the Wilmar CFD, currently $131,946 a year.
- Sonoma County Fire District: The district will annex the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, improving service to heavily visited sections of the coast that do not generate sufficient property tax revenue to sustainably support emergency services. In exchange, it will receive $3 million in annual base funding.
In addition, the district will annex three CSA 40 areas (IRPs 51, 56 and the western portion of IRP 61). In exchange, the district will receive $28,000 in annual base funding.
- Northern Sonoma County Fire District: The district will annex the Dry Creek-Sotoyome Community Facility District territories and three CSA 40 areas (IRPs 63, 64 and the eastern portion of 61). In exchange, the district will receive a $1.2 million in annual base funding, subject to an increase after five years, in addition to the revenue generated by the Sotoyome CFD, currently $112,849 a year.”
Additionally, the board of supervisors approved on Tuesday $180,000 in annual base funding for the Kenwood Fire Protection District and two annual payments of $120,000. The aim of the funds is to stabilize the Kenwood district, which is currently staffed with a combination of professional and volunteer firefighters, until it can partner with another fire agency.
"This is us putting our money where our mouths are. While we will continue to look at a sales tax and other options to fund fire services in the future, this is a commitment from our existing budget to build on our mandate for increased resilience," said Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "These funds will help defend the northern and eastern flanks against Diablo wind-driven fires, enhance emergency responsiveness from the coast to Highway 101, boost services and coordination in south county, and stabilize delivery in the east. The world demands this action, and we are meeting that challenge."
While local fire districts are usually funded independently and aren’t part of county government, the board started negotiations with these districts and invested money in order to create an integrated system of fire and emergency response services in benefit of the communities they serve and for the county as a whole.
"This is not technically our legal responsibility, but it is our moral responsibility,” said District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt, a member of the board committee created to lead a restructuring of local fire agencies. "This represents a generational change in the way these services are delivered in Sonoma County, improving fire protection and ensuring long-term sustainability of fire services in unincorporated areas of the county."
To fund all of these agreements, the county will transfer approximately $2 million annually in property taxes collected in CSA 40 areas for fire protection services once the annexation processes are completed, according to the county press release.
“In addition, the county will direct $7.2 million in Fire Services Project funds to the districts involved in the consolidation. This includes money from the county's General Fund budget; funding from Proposition 172, the 1993 statewide sales tax to support public safety; and the county's Transient Occupancy Tax on overnight visitors,” according to the press release.
A key element of the new plan will create “the framework for sustainable fire and emergency services along the Sonoma County coast, which draws millions of visitors annually from across the county and around the world. Roughly 29% of the land in the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District is dedicated to state and county parks, which do not generate any property tax revenue, creating a funding challenge that threatened the district's ability to serve coastal visitors and residents,” the press release states.
District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said this plan will benefit everyone along the Sonoma coast and all who visit it.
Members of the board of supervisors acknowledged that additional funding is needed to adequately support a countywide system of fire and emergency services.
A new poll released by the county today found that 75% of voters believe it’s crucial to have high-quality fire protection services, even if it means raising local taxes.
The press release states that the poll found that 64% of voters would support a half-cent sales tax increase to fund fire services, just short of the two-thirds majority required to approve tax increases.
According to the county, the online and phone poll surveyed 500 likely voters in Sonoma County on Dec. 1-8. The survey was conducted by EMC Research.
The county plans on continuing to convene stakeholders for collaboration and education on the unmet needs and to discuss the best way of funding fire protection and prevention in the future.
