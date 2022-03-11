Two voter education webinars will be held this month via Zoom regarding the Voter’s Choice Act election model that’s going into effect in Sonoma County this year.
While the webinars are open to everyone, they are primarily geared toward voters in the Town of Windsor, where a special election will be taking place on April 12 to fill a Windsor Town Council vacancy. According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, this will be the first election conducted in Sonoma County under the new Voter’s Choice Act model.
The first webinar on March 15 will emphasize issues of concern to voters with disabilities. The second webinar event on March 17 will focus on issues of concern to voters with limited English language proficiency.
The March 15 webinar is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Webinar ID: 917 6399 8610
Passcode: 452566
For a link to the webinar, click here.
The March 17 webinar is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Webinar ID: 985 3936 6226
Passcode: 674334
For a link to the webinar, click here.
Each event will provide an overview of the Voter’s Choice Act model and how it impacts voters. There will also be time for questions at the end of each presentation.
A year ago, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transition from a traditional precinct polling place election model to the Voter’s Choice Act election model.
The Voter’s Choice Act was approved by the state legislature in 2016. The act expands voters’ options for how, when and where they cast their ballots.
As a Voter's Choice Act county, Sonoma County will be required to do the following, according to a county press release:
● “Mail every active, registered voter a ballot for each election in which they are eligible to participate (Due to the passage ofAssembly Bill 37 last fall, this is now a requirement for all California counties, not just Voter's Choice Act counties).
● Offer a combination of official ballot drop boxes and vote centers instead of polling places. Vote centers offer several major advantages over polling places:
○ Vote centers are open multiple days, not just Election Day.
○ Properly registered voters in Sonoma County can cast a regular ballot at whichever vote center is most convenient for them; they do not have to go to a single preassigned location.
○ Vote centers will provide voters services including conditional (i.e., same day) voter registration, change of address, language assistance, and accessible ballot marking devices for voters with disabilities.”
For more information about the upcoming Zoom webinars or other questions about elections in Sonoma County, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the registrar of voters office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. The office is open regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays, excluding holidays.
