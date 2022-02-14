On Feb. 8, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors authorized a three-year lease agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) for use of the facilities at the Los Guilicos Campus, which encompasses the former Sierra Youth Center building, for a year-round fire base.
The lease will support the county’s fire prevention and response needs and make use of the underutilized space at the Los Guilicos site at 538 Eliza Way in Santa Rosa.
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, the presence of CalFire personnel and equipment at the site will significantly improve response times and resources in the event of a wildfire or other emergencies.
“It is exciting to see the unused facilities at the Los Guilicos campus put to such good use for the community,” District 1 Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a statement. “The CalFire camp will provide the valley and County as a whole an additional critical resource in building fire protection.”
The Los Guilicos site provides one-acre of outdoor space and more than 10,000 square-feet of indoor multi-use building space including the former Sierra Youth Center building, the former classroom/multi-use building, adjacent parking area and courtyard.
The site will be CalFire’s first Sonoma County fire base camp since the 1990s.
A firefighting team will occupy the camp during the fire season, which typically lasts about nine months, and a fire fuel abatement team would occupy the space for three months during the wet season.
“As a Tubbs Fire survivor, I am so grateful to CalFire and the county’s real estate team. The more fire resources in the county the better,” Caroline Judy, director of the county general services department, said in a statement.
District 4 Supervisor James Gore said in a press release that the fire camp will serve as an important link in the chain of partnership and responsibility that the community must be committed to as a “unit of wildfire resiliency.”
CalFire plans to start occupying the site in the late spring of 2022. The lease agreement for the site will end on March 31, 2025.
That's so nice of the county to lease the school to CalFire. The county should pay CalFire to be there....
