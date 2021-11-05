Starting the week of Nov. 8, Sonoma County will begin vaccinating roughly 37,000 children ages 5 to 11 through primary care physicians, local pharmacies or county sponsored school-based clinics.
The plan to vaccinate the county’s children in this age group comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, and last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for children in that age range
According to a Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) press release, the pediatric vaccine is a specialized vaccine for children and includes a lower dose, a third of what’s given to adults and teenagers, to strike the right balance of providing effective immunity and limiting side effects. The vaccine is given with a smaller needle to better fit smaller arms.
The county is now working with SCOE to set up vaccine clinics targeted to select school sites with a focus on equity.
Additionally, parents who have healthcare coverage are encouraged to reach out to their pediatrician or local pharmacy to find a vaccination appointment for their child as soon as possible.
“Parents have been waiting for nearly a year to be able to get their younger children vaccinated,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, said in a statement. “The pediatric vaccine has shown to be safe and effective in preventing the worst outcomes from COVID. This is yet another critical tool that we have to protect more of our population from the virus.”
The pediatric Pfizer vaccine was found to be nearly 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the SCOE press release.
This week, the county is expected to receive roughly 7,500 doses of the pediatric vaccine and the county department of health services is working with local education leaders, federally qualified health centers and other health care partners to provide free vaccinations to children.
Vaccination clinics will be set up at specific schools to serve people who do not have easy access or affordable access to health care.
Priority will be given to schools in areas that have been historically impacted with high rates of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates. Priority will also be given to areas with large numbers of English-language learners and free-or reduced-lunch recipients, according to the County of Sonoma.
Doses for teens and adults who live in these neighborhoods and/or attend these schools will be available at the clinics, as will pediatric doses formulated specifically for children aged 5 to 11.
"The intent is to offer the vaccines to families who may not have access to a primary family doctor," Casey D'Angelo, SCOE's COVID-19 vaccination liaison, said in a statement. “The hope is that these families will take advantage of the clinics. However, if there is a vaccine available, no one will be turned away."
School vaccination clinics beginning the week of Nov. 8 will be at the following locations.These clinics are intended for students who attend these schools and their families:
● Guerneville Elementary School in Guerneville, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Jefferson Elementary School in Cloverdale, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
● Harmony Elementary School in Occidental, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
● McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
● Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Healdsburg Elementary School - Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
● Dunbar Elementary School in Sonoma, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
● James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
● Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SCOE’s goal is to vaccinate 25% of the 37,000 children in Sonoma County aged 5 to 11 by Dec. 1. The campaign will seek to vaccinate half of these children by Jan. 31, 2022, and 70% by Feb. 28, 2022.
Sonoma County health and education leaders will soon be launching an initiative to answer parents’ questions about the vaccine and address concerns. Communications will include joint webinars hosted by SCOE and the county department of health services in both English and Spanish. During these webinars, parents will be able to ask questions of local doctors. The first live-streamed webinar event is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. via the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A similar informational webinar will be held in Spanish the following day on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.
Parents and children can submit questions in advance by emailing them to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.
More information is available through the county’s vaccine clinic page or through themyturn.ca.gov website. Information on school-based clinics as well as consent forms in English and Spanish is available on theSonoma County Office of Education website. Residents who need help making an appointment can call 707-565-4667.
