Sonoma County detected its first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday, Dec. 16. As the variant begins to spread throughout the region, Sonoma County and Bay Area health officers are urging those eligible to get booster shots.
According to an announcement from the County of Sonoma, the person who tested positive for the new variant was fully vaccinated, had received a booster shot earlier this month and recently traveled within the United States. The person received their booster shot less than two weeks prior to contracting the virus, with the shot needing two weeks to develop antibodies.
“Many more cases of omicron are expected to be reported in the coming days and weeks, and, based on the exponential growth in cases being seen in Europe, there is a significant risk of exponential growth in COVID-19 cases in our region,” reads a county press release. “The United Kingdom currently has more COVID-19 cases than at any time during the two-year pandemic. Other highly vaccinated countries that mirror the Bay Area’s high vaccination rates, such as Denmark and Norway, are predicting omicron will become the dominant variant in a matter of days.”
As of Dec. 16, 30% of eligible Sonoma County residents had received a booster.
People are eligible for a booster if they are at least 16 years old and six months have passed since their second does of Moderna (age 18+) or the second dose of Pfizer (age 16+) or if two months have passed since their Johnson & Johnson dose (age 18+).
“Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, two shots are no longer enough. We know protection from the vaccines declines over time, so booster doses are critical for everyone 16 and older who was vaccinated at least 6 months ago,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. “The vaccine helps prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19. But more importantly, it significantly reduces the severity of illness if you become infected. It could save your life, and it will certainly save the lives of others in our community by slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the county, “local data collected over the past three months show that Sonoma County residents who are unvaccinated are four times more likely to become ill, 15 times more likely to become hospitalized and, as of January 2021, 13 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who have been immunized.”
