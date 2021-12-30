The County of Sonoma is strongly recommending that all employers require all of their workers to get a booster COVID shot, if eligible, or to get tested at least twice weekly in an effort to mitigate a potential winter surge in COVID cases.
These new guidelines are voluntary but are highly recommended by the county and the county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase.
"COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one," Mase said in a statement. "People who choose not to get vaccinated or boosted should be tested for COVID at least twice a week to detect outbreaks quickly and reduce the amount of time infected workers can unknowingly transmit the virus to others."
In addition to twice-weekly testing, employers should consider requiring unvaccinated and unboosted employees, if eligible for a booster, to wear an FDA-approved surgical mask or respirator in indoor work settings.
"Given how contagious the omicron variant is proving to be, cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus," Mase said. "We recommend that everyone upgrade to a surgical mask or something equivalent."
Last week, Mase issued two health orders requiring booster shots or twice weekly testing for local school employees and for personnel working in law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, dental offices pharmacies and in temporary disaster shelters in Sonoma County. The orders go into effect on Feb. 1. A county press release notes that county public health highly recommends that employers covered by the orders immediately begin testing unvaccinated and unboosted employees at least twice weekly.
According to the press release, “Employers can require workers to be vaccinated, including having a booster. Requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination, rather than self-attestation, is the best practice for employers to ensure workers are adhering to the appropriate workplace protections. Additional employer resources are available fromthe California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.”
The County of Sonoma, the region’s largest employer, is currently evaluating its COVID-19 vaccination policy and procedures with the aim of implementing Mase’s latest health recommendation, according to the same press release.
As of Dec. 28, 76.7% of county residents ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated. More than 146,000 people in Sonoma County have received a booster dose, according to county data.
Since the start of the holiday season in November, the number of COVID cases in unvaccinated people in the county have more than tripled from 16.9 per 100,000 to 51.9 per 100,000. The county’s current case rate for vaccinated people is 7.9 per 100,000.
Visitwww.SoCoEmergency.org for health order information as well as vaccination and testing locations.
