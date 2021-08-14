County voter information guides for the Sept. 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election are now being mailed out to Sonoma County voters.
Voter information guides began going out on Aug. 9. The delivery time of more than 275,000 booklets will take longer than regular first class mail, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
Voters who do not receive their information guides by Aug. 20 should contact the registrar of voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, 707-565-6800, rov-info@sonoma-county.org, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone visiting the office in-person will need to wear a mask and follow all county facility health guidelines.
Those who have opted out of receiving a voter information guide can view the guide here.
Ballots for the gubernatorial recall election will start going out by mail on Aug. 16.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all active, registered voters will automatically be mailed a ballot in this election; polling places will also be available for voters who wish to vote in-person or need services such as translated materials or translation services, use of an accessible ballot-marking device, or conditional (or ‘late’) voter registration,” according to a press release from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
Any questions about the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election should be directed to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office.
