Since the start of the holiday season, Sonoma County has seen consistently rising COVID-19 case rates. The spread of the virus, coupled with people trying to maintain regular testing as mandated by work or school, has made both rapid and non-rapid COVID tests difficult to find.
However, local organizations and testing sites are trying to address the situation as best as possible as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Shoshana Gould, Regional Partnerships Manager for Curative for the Bay Area said because omicron is so infectious, Curative has seen throughout the state of California a positivity rate of about 30%.
“One in three patients who are testing with Curative at our testing sites are testing positive. And, of course, even our staff, which include our site specialists on the ground, and our lab technicians who work in the lab aren't immune to COVID. We have dozens of Curative team members throughout the state who are sick. What that means is that we aren't fully staffed in either the lab or on site,” Gould said.
“One of the things that is most important to us is that patients who are able to get tested have proper turnaround time, what we've had to do is meter appointments across all of our sites throughout the country. We saw long lines, between, you know, around Christmas and New Years as people were preparing to get tested, to be with their families and friends for the holidays. And that's because as many test sites as we have open running, even fully staffed, this is just an unprecedented demand. We've never seen this many people come in and needing or wanting a COVID test. Now that we are metering appointments, the lines aren't that long, but all of our appointments are being filled very, very quickly,” she said.
Last week, local schools joined the effort to get people COVID-tested, with districts receiving allotments of rapid tests to hand out to students.
In Sebastopol, a rapid antigen test pilot program has helped address the need. In collaboration with CURA, IsoCare Network and West County Health Centers, the site saw hundreds of people last week. Its last day will be Jan. 13 and they open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Gaby Espinosa, who works with CURA, said the site began Oct. 11.
“There has been no talk about coming back. It’s picking up at both programs, mostly CURA. So we're trying to prioritize that (and) then see how else we can implement something like a testing site somewhere else, possibly. (There’s) not much talk about testing some other time,” Espinosa said.
Espinosa said they’ve encountered a lot of people saying they don’t have access to tests, since they go to the store where rapid tests are sold out. “In the past two weeks, because of the holidays, we've had about 100 plus people every day here at the testing site, when normally it would be a maximum of 20 people on average. Definitely because of the omicron variant and the holidays that have passed. So it's pretty busy,” she said.
Espinosa encouraged those looking for testing sites to visit the Sonoma County emergency website.
“I just want to say that I appreciate everyone's patience. Because it's been pretty busy. Just everyone take care of themselves and rest up and quarantine when they need to, and isolate when they need to help the workers and just help your community in general,”she said.
Last week, Corazón Healdsburg posted on their social media, community residents had stated they were having trouble finding available testing.
“Community members have informed us that they have been turned away at places where COVID-19 testing is being offered. Due to the large number of people wanting to get tested, it is best to make an appointment. Remember that these tests are free of charge, you do not need health insurance, nor will you be asked about your immigration status. If you need help scheduling an appointment online, please call our office at 707-615-4567,” the statement said.
Eva Hernandez Rosillo from Healdsburg said she tests every two weeks at her college. However, this December she struggled to find availability.
“I hadn’t had trouble with it in the beginning, but the past few weeks, or I want to say month — like starting December — was very chaotic in a way just to find testing, which I found all the more rare … They told me that I wasn't allowed to go back to school if I didn't have a negative result,” Hernandez said, adding that her test had to have results back within a small time frame that made it even more difficult to find a site that would have results on time.
“I was looking for sites and the nearest was like in Lake County,” she said. Hernandez kept using different ZIP codes to be able to find a testing site with available appointments. She came across one finally and tested it on New Year’s Eve.
“When I was trying to find my family appointments it was hard,” she said. Hernandez also had trouble finding home test kits, despite looking for them in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma.
Her family tested at the rapid test site in Sebastopol. Hernandez said lines were long and people continued to arrive.
“Regarding testing appointments, I have seen a number of our typically reliable weekly testing sites unexpectedly closed with no notice or explanation. Curative has been experiencing some staffing shortages due to COVID and had to cancel a few of their testing days which left a lot of people in the lurch unable to find a PCR test after the holidays,” said Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley.
“While rapid tests are next to impossible to purchase through pharmacies right now, the state government is deploying hundreds of thousands of tests to schools, clinics and community organizations. In the past month, Sonoma County public schools received over 60,000 rapid tests to give to students and families. It’s clearly not enough to meet the demand, which is incredibly frustrating,” she said.
In Cloverdale, La Familia Sana Executive Director Jade Weymouth said they have also seen an issue when it comes to availability of test kits.
“La Familia Sana has distributed all of their at-home COVID tests. We received approximately 80 boxes of 40 and they were gone within hours. We have been receiving several phone calls a day from community members looking for tests and we are currently all out. We know that the County has exhausted their current supply, we are waiting on the state to respond to our order requests,” Weymouth said.
“This past week we’ve delivered several care packages to families that we know are COVID positive in Cloverdale and the surrounding area. Kits were received in partnership with The Healthcare Foundation, CURA and Isocare,” she said about current efforts to help the community.
“I called our local clinic and went to CVS. I finally reached La Familia Sana and they were able to provide me with rapid tests, three members of our household came positive,” said Cloverdale resident Laura Cordova.
Multiple Cloverdale residents replied to a SoCoNews social media post saying they hadn’t been able to find any at-home rapid tests in town — some saying that they call stores in Cloverdale and Healdsburg nearly daily — with one saying that they had to purchase rapid tests from another community member. Another said they had luck at CVS when trying to get a test the day before Christmas.
Some respondents said that they had luck purchasing tests online, though order fulfillment has been delayed.
A Healdsburg resident said the Sonoma County’s website said he could walk into the testing site in Geyserville on a Thursday and when he drove up it was not open. When he tried the Windsor testing site it required an appointment but the website did not say that.
Maryam Shamim, also from Healdsburg, said she has always been able to get appointments for the same day or the next. But has had trouble finding at-home rapid tests.
“I think the Sonoma County testing calendar could be better publicized. Many of my friends were unaware of it and thought they had to wait for days to get tested, even with symptoms,” Shamim said.
