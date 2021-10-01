Danielle Streb, a Cloverdale resident and registered nurse, has been selected as the newest board member of the North Sonoma County Healthcare District, replacing E.J. Neill who resigned in August. She was the top pick among three candidate applications.
“I’ve done lots of civic involvement but I’ve never been in a leadership position before and I thought this would be a good opportunity to help funnel my energy to bringing more health resources to the local communities, especially Cloverdale,” she said.
Steb, 40, is the mother of two children and currently works part-time at the Santa Rosa Women’s Health and Birthing Center. She has resided with her children and husband in Cloverdale for seven years.
She said she is especially interested in supporting more preventative health programs and joining the efforts of the district to bring more mental health services to the north county. She previously worked at the Sutter regional hospital in Santa Rosa after earning her Certified Nurse Assistant degree from the Santa Rosa Junior College in 2017. She will be graduating from Humboldt State University in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
“I am looking forward to joining the district board,” said Streb. “The board members are very strong and represent many backgrounds. I’m hoping to add my viewpoints as a nurse and as a working mom.”
The five-member board of directors serves in elected positions on the healthcare district that encompasses Cloverdale, Windsor, Healdsburg and the unincorporated area of north Sonoma County. Until last December, the board’s primary focus was on fiscal and policy management of the Healdsburg District Hospital. On Dec. 31 the district completed the sale of the hospital to Providence St. Joseph Health for $10 million and long term agreements for Providence to maintain existing health services and complete major facility upgrades or build a new hospital within 20-30 years.
The district board still maintains oversight of the hospital but also has turned it attention to providing other health care service to the district’s residents. A new opioid awareness educational program is being launched in partnership with local public schools and the board is allocating funds to support expanded mental health services.
Dr. Dave Anderson, a retired primary physician, is the current board chair. He is joined on the board by Erin Gore, Sue Campbell and James Nantell. The healthcare district is funded by an annual parcel tax that also continues to subsidize the Healdsburg District Hospital operations. Property owners pay an annual per parcel tax of $150 that generates about $3.4 million per year.
