The application deadline for the Sonoma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming up this week on Thursday, March 31. New applicants will be waitlisted while the county identifies additional state and federal funds that could assist new applicants.
The program is for Sonoma County residents who have experienced family or individual income loss due to COVID-19 that has resulted in the inability to pay rent and provides limited protection against eviction for non-payment of rent.
Those interested in the program must have an application on file on or before March 31, 2022 in order to take advantage of possible extensions of eviction protection currently being considered by the state
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, applicants are encouraged to sign up here for the waitlist now for a possible extension on eviction protection.
The press release states, “This is not legal advice. If a Sonoma County resident believes that they are being unjustly evicted for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 impacts, and they have an application pending for rental assistance, they should contact an attorney, Legal Aid of Sonoma County (707-543-1290) or California Rural Legal Assistance (707-528-9941).”
