On Dec. 7, the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County on Tuesday added two more honorees to a decades-long list of distinguished community leaders by awarding the annual Wetzel Award to the Edgar and Judy Deas Family and the Spirit of Wetzel Award to Montserrat Archila. The ceremony was held virtually via Zoom and led by board chair Scott Hafner and Kim Bender, the Foundation’s executive director.
Katie Wetzel Murphy, daughter of the award’s namesakes Maggie and Harry Wetzel, also congratulated the newest honorees, saying, “my parents would be thrilled” with the nominating committees selections. This year’s nominating committee was led by Will Seppi, a past Wetzel Award recipient, along with his family.
Paul Deas, one of the four sons of Judy and Edgar, thanked the Foundation on behalf of his family and told the Zoom attendees that providing community support was a natural part of belonging to the Deas family.
“We do it because the need is there. It’s what we saw our parent do and it’s how they raised us,” he said.
He said the family felt very honored by the Wetzel Award, but added just contributing to the community is reward enough. “Thank you,” said Judy Deas. “We will continue to give back.” Brothers Bruce, Steve, Mike and a few grandchildren also attended. (There are 12 grandchildren in all.)
The Deas family moved to Healdsburg in 1955 and Edgar started his E&M Electric motor company. Since then the family has branched out with other related business in electrical mechanics, electronics and computers and also owns Two Thirty-Five Luxury Suites on Healdsburg Avenue.
Montserrat Archila is the school-based behavioral health lead at Providence St. Joseph where she leads various outreach programs to instill healthy behaviors in young people through exercise and nutrition programs and special programs to promote peer support and emotional and mental health support as well.
“I have tears for my family,” Archila told her virtual audience, sharing the pride she knows they have for her. “My hope is to create a just culture and to continue to be in service with one another.”
Archila was born in El Salvador and came to the U.S. as a young child. “Our mission at Providence is to be steadfast in serving all. I’m fortunate that my professional place really aligns with my own values — serving all, being of service,” she said.
The list of past Wetzel Leadership Award Honorees includes: Bob and Sandy Comstock, Henry and Holly Wendt, Jerry & Mary Lou Eddinger, Jim Silveria, Dick & Mary Hafner, Edward and Elizabeth Kozel, Tom and Kay Reed, Kim and John Lloyd, Herb and Jane Dwight, Karl, Nancy, Will and Brandy Seppi, Harry and Karen Bosworth Susan Graf, Mary Ellen Smith, Barbara Gasseschi and Tony Crabb and the Brandt Family. Past Spirit of Wetzel awardees have been Holly and Skip Brand, Tara and Dane Jasper and Ross Stromberg.
