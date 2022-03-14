Curtailments on Russian River watershed diversions will likely resume this April as the outlook for a “miracle March” in rainfall looks grim.
Curtailments for certain water right holders were suspended in October after Sonoma County received significant rainfall, however, flows from the October and December storms are starting to taper off, according to Sam Boland-Brien, a supervising engineer with the California State Water Resource Control Board, Division of Water Rights.
“It’s going to be a really dry summer,” Boland-Brien said.
Boland-Brien and other experts from the California Department of Water Resources, Sonoma Water, the National Marine Fisheries Service and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau convened on March 10 for a virtual drought town hall to discuss water supply and drought conditions for the coming summer season.
The March 10 event was the first in a planned series of drought town halls as the county navigates through another year of dry conditions. Future town halls will focus on specific topics such as the Russian River, water quality, river recreation and groundwater conservation.
“We had held out for hope for a ‘March Miracle,’ but that does not seem to be on the horizon for us here locally,” said District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt, who sits on the Sonoma Water Board of Directors.
Almost a year ago in April, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a parched area of Lake Mendocino and declared a regional drought emergency for the Russian River Watershed. In June, the state water resources control board adopted emergency regulations that allow for water rights curtailments.
“In that regulation there were specific circumstances that were identified for when all diversions in the upper Russian River needed to cease based on storage conditions of how the lake was making releases to maintain minimum flows. Once the critical storage thresholds were reached, the state water board issued curtailment orders, which occurred in August,” Boland-Brien said.
Around the first week of October after the heat of the summer, Lake Mendocino was at just 14,757 acre-feet, about 5,200 acre-feet below the target storage minimum of 20,000 acre-feet.
At the end of October, after a large atmospheric river brought record rainfall to the area, the state board issued a temporary suspension on curtailments for the upper Russian River watershed. The Oct. 22 notice came justa day after the division of water rights announced a temporary curtailment suspension for the lower Russian River watershed.
“Where we stand currently, the curtailment orders are suspended,” Boland-Brien said. “While we haven’t seen rain in January, February and March, the flows from those big storms in October and December have been sustained but are tapering off to the point where we are watching conditions very closely and looking at the possibility of resuming curtailments at the beginning of April for certain parts of the watershed”
The decision to resume curtailments will be based on available supplies, river flows and comparisons to the demands of the different water rights priorities.
He said their analysis and forecast shows that we’ll soon be experiencing shortages again in terms of water rights. “Even though storage has rebounded, we are still at the risk of reaching critical low storage levels again this summer,” he said.
Lake Mendocino is currently at 59.2% capacity with 42,948-acre feet, according to Sonoma Water data. Lake Sonoma is at 60.4% capacity with 147,955 acre-feet.
And while storage levels are up, there have been significant river reach losses. According to Boland-Brien, evaporation is part of the issue, but the majority is lost to groundwater. Additionally, there aren’t many signs of significant rainfall on the horizon.
According to the Western Weather group extended forecast, there’s a slight chance of rain this week as a low-pressure system brings a front through the area with clouds and a chance of showers, however, the system will not be a big atmospheric river storm.
“We had a great start to the wet season in October and December and we have basically flatlined since then,” said Jeanine Jones, an interstate resources manager with the California Department of Water Resources.
Essentially, we’ve missed the mark when it comes to getting the rainfall needed. California gets most of its precipitation in December, January and February and we’ve passed two of the wettest months with little to no rain.
According to statistics from the department of water resources website, as of March 9 — for the water year to date — the Russian River watershed has received 27.63 inches of rain, about 78% of average.
What’s next
The emergency regulations for curtailment orders expire after a year and will need to be re- adopted this May.
“The staff and my team are preparing a draft regulation package. We’re looking at refining that supply versus demand analysis,” said Boland-Brien. He added that they will also look at how regulations could be used to help protect flows for native fish species.
He said they’ve also been working on alternatives to curtailments and looking at what could be done in terms of a conservation agreement or program between the water board and right holders in order to avoid the need for curtailments.
A proposal for the adoption of curtailment regulations will be brought to the state water board on May 10.
As the county enters the spring months, Boland-Brien said if the area doesn’t get any more significant rainfall, the natural flows within the systems will likely reach zero in June or July.
He warned, “We haven't had precipitation to augment flows in a long time… so we may see really low natural flows this summer.”
To view the drought town hall in its entirety, click here.
