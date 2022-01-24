Sonoma County schools are pushing vaccinations among educators and students, as they continue to stay open during an unprecedented surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Per a Dec. 23 county health order, all eligible faculty, staff and volunteers serving students in grades TK-12 — in public or private schools — will be required to provide evidence they have been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Educators have until Feb. 1 to provide proof of vaccinations or else submit to twice weekly testing.
“These are some trying times we’re facing in public schools. These are efforts we’re making collectively with county health to make sure our children are safe. Remember, children are a protected class of citizens, so some of the standards we have for schools are higher than in the general public,” said Steven Herrington, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, during a Jan. 18 county COVID briefing.
Herrington said the health order includes “bus drivers, custodians, office workers, teachers and coaches. All of those who are surrounded with or interacting with children need to have their boosters by Feb. 1. This protects everyone in a school setting.”
Actual implementation of the policy will be handled in respective school districts. Currently, adults working in schools are required to test only once weekly if not fully vaccinated, and are not required to be boosted.
Herrington attributed the current surge to the increased transmissibility of omicron coupled with holiday gatherings last month and said Sonoma County schools are seeing increased exposure among students, teachers and staff. He encouraged families to vaccinate their students, emphasizing that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for younger age groups and that younger children get juvenile doses designed to be safer for children than adult doses.
“We are making good progress toward our goal to have 50% of ages 5 to 11 at least partially vaccinated by Feb. 1,” Herrington said.
As of Jan. 18, 57.5% of 5-to-17 year-olds in Sonoma County have been at least partially vaccinated, with 45.8% fully vaccinated. The rates are higher among older students, with 75% of 12-to-17 year-olds at least partially vaccinated (67.5% full, 7.5% partial) versus 41.2% of 5-to-11 year-olds at least partially vaccinated (25.7% full, 15.5% partial).
Herrington said returning to distance learning amid the surge is not possible per state order, and families concerned about Omicron will have to enroll their students in independent studies if they want to keep them home. He also said that, while the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) is not mandating vaccinations for children, a vaccine mandate is expected to be put into effect this summer, either by the state legislature or Gov. Gavin Newsom. State officials are still working out how the mandate will address religious and/or medical exemptions, but Sonoma County schools will be required to observe vaccination requirements should they become law.
Herrington said community members could get vaccinated and boosted through their primary care providers (PCP), or otherwise at clinics set up at schools, by appointment at the Rohnert Park Community Center or as a walk-in at the Roseland Community Center (although people should be prepared to wait).
This weekend, Jan. 29-30, Sonoma County Fairgrounds will also host a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I encourage everyone to take advantage of these multiple opportunities to get your booster.
SCOE has also distributed more than 66,000 state antigen tests and 250,000 high-quality masks to school sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.