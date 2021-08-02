A one-stop shop for disaster preparedness information is coming to north county this weekend, as the Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo takes over the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. The free, one-day event will be at the Cloverdale Citrus fairgrounds on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The expo will have places for people to receive CPR and fire extinguisher training, explore a room that looks like an evacuation center, visit booths with safety information and more. The event has a bit of everything — kids can sit in a fire engine, attendees can watch a live fire suppression drill and the sheriff’s office’s Henry-1 helicopter will be on-scene to help with a disaster response simulation.
Event-goers will also have the opportunity to pick up a go-bag and a pancake breakfast, enjoy a free lunch, see Guy Fieri’s Emergency Food Truck Kitchen and there will also be a silent auction.
“There’s going to be an awful lot of stuff,” said Geoff Peters, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program manager and an organizer of the event.
As part of a series of demonstrations, a vegetation crew will be on hand to show people how to safely use chainsaws and chippers, the HALTER Project is going to demonstrate how to evacuate and rescue family pets and farm animals, amid others.
Peters said that attendees will be given a schedule when they walk into the event, so they can pick and choose which presentations, demonstrations and tabling events to go see.
“(The event) started out as something that CERTs do — basically a simulated disaster so that they can hone their skills and learn to work with first responders better,” Peters said.
The CERT disaster simulation exercise will also be part of the expo, since it was the origin of the event, but Peters warned that it may be too gruesome for some people.
“It’s so realistic that we’re having to put up some signs telling people that, if they have small children they may not want to bring them to observe. It’s open to the public to observe, but we’re putting screens up so it’s not readily visible unless you want to go behind the screen and look at it,” he said.
For the simulation, people will be made up to look like they’ve been wounded and people in the CERT program will have to use their CERT program to take care of them as if they were real victims — running through emergency scenarios under the assumption that emergency response time from first responders would be delayed.
Peters said that when it came time to plan the large-scale exercise, organizers remembered the Sonoma Ready Day event held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in September 2019 that brought in thousands of people. In October 2019, a similar event was held on a much smaller scale in Cloverdale.
“I was at both events with tables, but the event in Cloverdale was like 200 people,” Peters said. “I thought, ‘If we’re going to do this disaster (simulation), maybe we ought to make it a little bigger and do other things as well.’”
The expo has been over a year in the making, with Peters initially wanting to hold the disaster simulation in mid-2020. But as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, plans got pushed back. Now that the event is finally here, Peters said that community support from those willing to lend time, donate goods or otherwise be involved has propelled the event into being larger and more expansive than organizers thought it would be.
“It’s gone beyond what any of us initially anticipated,” he said.
One donor, Peters said, donated 2,000 go-bags full of items to give out at the event,.
If the expo is successful, Peters envisions it coming back yearly, with the goal of it happening in May to keep up with the start of fire season.
“It’s meant to be fun, interactive, free to everyone … it’s designed to be engaging and educational,” Peters said, adding that he hopes the activities help people build the muscle memory they need to help them be more prepared in a disaster.
While limited parking is available next to the Citrus Fair and on Citrus Fair Drive, Peters said that people can also park at the Cloverdale train Depot and take a continuously running shuttle bus to the fair.
