Over 12,000 jars of applesauce made from 50,000 pounds of apples gleaned by volunteers at Farm to Pantry were delivered to the Redwood Empire Food Bank facility on Dec. 20.
For this special project, 275 Farm to Pantry volunteers gathered apples throughout the year from over 50 properties across Sonoma County.
“These were apples that would have otherwise been wasted but have now turned into 12,480 jars of applesauce made by Manzana that will be given to feed people at Redwood Empire Food Bank,” Farm to Pantry Community Outreach and Development Director Kelly Conrad said in an email.
Farm to Pantry Executive Director Duskie Estes and volunteers gathered at the Redwood Empire Food Bank warehouse at 2 p.m. on Monday to witness the applesauce delivery and see their hard work come to fruition in the thousands of jars of applesauce.
The apples that weren’t used for the applesauce endeavor went to Golden State Cider, which made a hard cider that will be available in their taproom in Sebastopol this spring. Proceeds from the hard cider sales will go to Farm to Pantry.
For those not familiar with the nonprofit, Farm to Pantry is a gleaning organization where groups of volunteers visit farms and private properties to help harvest produce that would otherwise be wasted. The food is then donated to local food pantries and community groups such as Alliance Medical Center, the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Corazón Healdsburg and Reach for Home.
Estes, a local restaurateur and hunger relief advocate, was named executive director for the organization in April 2020.
In an interview with SoCoNews in 2020, Estes said her plan for the organization was to expand its reach and role in gathering produce from local farms in order to meet the demands of Sonoma County food banks and pantries during the pandemic.
“They say the (unemployment) claims are at 16,238 (as of April 14) and the week before the shelter in place it was at 293 claims. So clearly we have a food insecurity issue that is exploding,” Estes told SoCoNews in April 2020.
Since 2020, the nonprofit has rescued over 200,000 pounds of produce.
According to the Farm to Pantry website, up to 40% of all food in the U.S. ends up in landfills. Diverting food waste from landfills helps prevent methane pollution from entering the atmosphere and in 2020, Farm to Pantry’s gleaning efforts spared the air of nearly 400,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
In 2021, 297,441 kgs of emissions were spared and 345,129 pounds of produce was gleaned, according to Farm to Pantry statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.