Live music, local foods, plenty of apples for pre-sale only event
Following the summer of 2020 when Sonoma County’s Farm Trails was unable to stage its annual Gravenstein Apple Fair, the nonprofit organization will hold a one-day benefit concert on Aug. 14 at Ragle Ranch Park. Better than a summer without any Gravenstein apples, a one-day concert is better than no fair at all. The day’s lineup promises a full Sonoma County experience of farm to table, food, local arts and crafts, loads of fresh Gravensteins and apple cider, craft beer and wine.
Tickets are pre-sale only and attendees will be limited to meet COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Online orders can be made at www.gravensteinapplefair.com. General admission tickets are $75 and VIP tables for eight can be reserved for $1,200.
A full day of music begins at 11 a .m. and runs to 6 p.m. with four local musical groups including the T Sisters, Whiskey Family Band (members of Poor Man’s Whiskey), Beau Beau (members of the California Honedrops), SoloRio and Burnside. Food for purchase will be provided by Black Piglet Food truck, Fork Food Truck, Handline, Mom’s Apple Pie and organic Gravenstein apple fritters by Farm Trails volunteers.
Since 1973, Sonoma County Farm Trails has produced the Gravenstein Apple Fair as its primary annual fundraiser to help fulfill the nonprofit’s mission of supporting diversified agriculture and keeping farms forever in Sonoma County. The fair historically attracts up to 15,000 attendees each year, connecting visitors to local agriculture and the county's historical and beloved crop. The fair also provides the bulk of funding for Farm Trails’ operations and programs like the interactive map and guide, seasonal farm tours and scholarships for young farmers. Additionally, the event provides income for numerous farmers, producers, community nonprofits, local vendors and service providers.
“Stellar music has always been one of the hallmarks of the Gravenstein Apple Fair and something that our guests look forward to,” says Sonoma County Farm Trails Executive Director Carmen Snyder. “We’re so grateful to these amazing artists for coming together to create a truly memorable experience in the beautiful setting of Ragle Park’s centuries-old oak grove and help us make it possible to bring the fair back next year for everyone to enjoy.”
