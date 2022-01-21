On Jan. 19, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced that three projects in California’s Second Congressional District will receive $6.97 million in new funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law to help with much-needed operations and maintenance work. Two of the three projects are located in Sonoma County.
According to a press release from Huffman’s office, projects that are set to receive funds for maintenance work include:
- Bodega Bay, CA: $20,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for jetty monitoring.
- Dry Creek, CA/Warm Springs Dam Lake Sonoma and channel: $2,950,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace original emergency and service gates.
- Lake Mendocino Coyote Valley Dam: $1,500,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for control tower bridge repainting, and $2,500,000 from the Disaster Relief Law to replace and repair restrooms at Pomo C, South Boat Ramp Parking Lot Extension, overlook and Fig Recreation Areas and to clean up, demolish and rebuild recreation, utility and maintenance assets destroyed by the September, 2021 Hopkins Fire.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021. The Disaster Relief Supplemental was signed by President Biden on Sept. 30, 2021.
“Waterways, dams and jetties are vital parts of our communities and economy on the North Coast, but many are in need of repair,” Huffman said in a statement.“Thanks to these historic laws, almost $7 million will be heading our way to revitalize and improve three critical projects. With these new federal funds from the Army Corps, we will be able to ensure that these structures can continue to serve Californians and all who rely on them for decades to come.”
Sonoma Water General Manager Grant Davis said funding ongoing maintenance and operation work at the Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino reservoirs is critical to ensuring a reliable source of water and flood protection for nearby communities.
In the press release, he said replacing the emergency and service gate at Warm Springs Dam/Lake Sonoma will help accomplish that goal.
“In addition to allowing the safe and reliable release of water from Lake Sonoma, the gates will ensure that clean and cold water continues to flow for endangered salmon at Warm Springs Hatchery and in Dry Creek. Both of these projects have been included in the Corps' work plan for which we are grateful," Davis said in the press release. “Sonoma Water, the local non-federal sponsor for both Warm Springs Dam and Coyote Valley Dam, appreciates the ongoing representation and collaboration of Congressmen Huffman and Thompson, and the hard work invested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to implement critical projects at our local reservoirs that support our environment, economy and community. For example, further funding to support Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations will continue to support this innovative water management tool which is being replicated throughout California.”
(1) comment
THANK YOU for this GOOD NEWS. Maintaining what we have as well as building new is essential to the welfare of where we live. Now if only the Senate would pass some of the family support funding. Parents need to work. They can't leave kids at home by themselves and if some of these senators don't understand that the concept of stay-at-home mom is outdated - we need to replace these old-fashioned thinkers with people who know what life we are living on TODAY!
