Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, announced last week that $13,606,840 in funds from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) may be slated for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) Healdsburg Russian River rail bridge rehabilitation project.
The funds have been approved and awarded by the committee to be included in the legislation, however, the legislation still has to be signed into law. They passed out of the committee last week and should be up for a vote in the House this summer.
The funds are part of $24.4 million that may be allocated for transportation projects serving the people of California’s Second Congressional District as a part of T&I’s surface transportation reauthorization bill, the INVEST in America Act.
Huffman, who is a member of the House Committee on T&I, said in a statement, “I’m glad to see this funding awarded to our community for the vital transportation projects we need to keep California’s Second District moving. Infrastructure is the bedrock of America. It drives our economy, creates good jobs and can be a pivotal part of the solution to climate change — and transformative investments are long overdue. This is just the beginning of our work to bring this country’s infrastructure into the 21st century, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Biden-Harris administration to move these projects across the finish line.”
The old Russian River rail bridge has been a major obstacle in getting the SMART train to Healdsburg as the project is estimated to be a costly one.
The SMART quarter-cent 30-year renewal sales tax — which officials were hoping would bring in some needed funds to help the project and aid in other line extensions — failed in March 2020.
The tax, which was called Measure I on the ballot, would have provided approximately $40 million annually, according to Sonoma County counsels’ impartial analysis that was published in the March 2020 voter guide.
According to the text of the failed measure, “the passage of a sales tax extension without increasing the rate enables SMART the ability to fund the operational expenses of Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale extensions — currently estimated to be $600,000, $1.5 (million)and $3.2 (million) respectively.”
Now, if approved, the $13.6 million in funds from the INVEST in America Act will get SMART a bit closer toward completing the Healdsburg bridge.
“Recommendations for this significant capital project gets us another step closer toward fulfillment of our commitment for the completion of passenger rail service for Healdsburg and Cloverdale and pathways that connect our stations,” Melanie Bagby, SMART board member and member of Cloverdale City council, said in a statement.
Another burning question regarding SMART, is when it will get to Healdsburg.
Francesca Whitcomb, who shared her commuter story during a Sept. 23, 2020 SMART train forum for Healdsburg residents, is a SMART train commuter but lives in Novato and works in Healdsburg at the Healdsburg Unified School District. She takes the train as far as she can and makes her way to work via other modes of transportation, but would like to be able to take the train all the way to work.
“We are pleased that $13.6 million for the SMART Russian River Rail Bridge project has been included in the House Surface Transportation Bill,” David Rabbitt, chair of the SMART Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Thanks to Representative Huffman, we have an excellent chance to maintain our momentum towards achieving our vision of delivering passenger rail service to Healdsburg and Cloverdale.”
Other allocations
Other Sonoma County projects in Congressman Huffman’s district that were selected by the House Committee on T&I to move forward in the INVEST Act include a project to make the State Route 37 corridor more resilient.
The project, which is being sponsored by the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, is slated to get $7 million.
Rabbitt, who also serves as the chair of the Resilient Highway 37 Policy Committee task force, said of the funding, “These funds will help support the timely delivery of critical project elements along the Highway 37 corridor and will be used to match local funds to deliver corridor improvements including carpool lanes.”
For more information on the INVEST in America Act, click here.
