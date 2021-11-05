Defining a food system can be a bit of a mouthful considering how immediate the need for food is in a human’s body, but away from the eyes of the general public are numerous organizations and efforts committed to figuring out how to feed communities near and far in a way that’s responsible to the environment and for farmworkers.
It gets expensive sometimes, as some people who try to buy fresh, organic local produce have found out. While the question of how exactly to offer affordable, locally-produced food to sustain one’s community and one’s farmers seems yet to be answered, people are giving it their best shots in Sonoma County, where it’s especially challenging to afford land.
A food system encompasses just about everything to do with feeding people and moving along the supply chain, from growing and harvesting to delivering and marketing goods to their intake and waste management and involving relationships with the environment, humans and policies that run how it’s to be done.
One notable mover and shaker of the Sonoma County food system is F.E.E.D. Cooperative, an organic food hub of over 70 local farms and the first farmer and employee-owned fresh produce cooperative in the state.
After working 10 years as an institutional stock broker in finance, F.E.E.D. co-founder Tim Page learned more about food systems and wanted to create a real-time exchange between farmers and consumers. F.E.E.D. stands for Farmers Exchange of Earthly Delights, a project that began in his garage and grew into “literally the physical manifestation of that exchange,” with its own cold storage and trucks.
Business itself is not so idyllic, however. Page stated that only a small percentage of food purchased in Sonoma County is actually locally-produced and he wasn’t shy about discussing the complexity of “affordability” for consumers and farmers alike.
Customers and small farmers are living in the same Sonoma County, “with the rising cost of everything,” he said. Local farmers “live hanging by our fingernails,” Page said. “People don’t farm because their first motivation is capital riches. They’re farmers because they’re passionate and they’re driven and they’re artistic and they like to take care of people.”
But they’re raising prices in order to bare-minimum cover their bills and pay their employees, while also accounting for the cost of leasehold land in the county, water in the drought and other aspects of operation, he said.
Page later added, “It doesn’t take rocket science to surmise that the cost of food grown in Sonoma County is going to be higher than it might be coming out of the Central Valley, simply due to the cost of land, for one.”
These are some of the reasons why F.E.E.D. is working to develop a foundation for a local farm-centric food system. Page said the food system is currently very consumer-centric, “meaning you can go to any market, any day of the year and get a banana, you know what I’m saying?”
The co-founder advocates for greater value and regard for farmers, especially considering F.E.E.D. depends on their earth stewardship, water management and organic practices. Still, the pricing that keeps farms going is not so realistic for poorer people. Just very real.
“Really, when it comes down to designing food systems that are ‘affordable for the general public,’ we cannot look to the farmers to answer that question. Because if we look to the farmers to answer that question, it’s like trying to put a Band-Aid on an axe wound,” Page said. “It’s up to society to decide if we want to invest in what they’re doing.”
One way forward is for those who can afford to buy locally to do so and thus invest in local food systems and secure business for farmers to a point that appeals to more farmers and land access, he said. “Because right now, we have this greatly imbalanced economic equation, meaning we don’t supply enough to meet demands, and yet, sometimes, we cannot even sell all that supply.”
Reflecting on his years in Maui and time with Native Hawaiian elders, Page said “we tend to look at food as something we want to be able to forget about,” in the capitalist society of the U.S. Even though everyone needs to eat, people are socialized to make food and other fundamentals “obsolete from an economic standpoint,” he said, which undermines attempts to create a foundation that honors food systems as Indigenous societies have achieved.
About weekly, the cooperative sells between 600 and 700 fresh multi-farm veggie boxes called F.E.E.D. Bins, much like CSA boxes, about half as much as it did last year, according to Page. But the cooperative’s continued survival since 2011, the F.E.E.D. Bins and “giving the armers an opportunity to own their own bioregional food system” have been the highlights for Page, who maintains the vision of developing a dynamic, powerful food system for one’s children and future generations of farmers.
Whose responsibility it is exactly to ensure accessibility and affordability for both consumers and farmers is one of the most complex, crucial questions to ask, “but it’s also one we should be asking,” according to Evan Wiig, Director of Membership & Communications for Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF), who also founded the Farmers Guild.
A difficult reality is that society doesn’t understand the true cost of cheap food, like produce at a grocery store, Wiig said. “The ability for food to be cheap is a result of cutting costs elsewhere,” he said.
Farms can strive for efficiency, “but cheap food comes at the cost of ecological degradation, which costs all of us in the long term, cheap food comes at the cost of labor practices and the inability for farmworkers and those along the supply chain to have a living wage. Cheap food comes at the cost of local food sovereignty and the ability for a local economy to compete against monopolies who are able to cut corners, bribe governments and do everything they possibly can to destroy competition in the marketplace,” Wiig stated.
In the big picture, Wiig said he believes the telling question would be asking why agricultural workers can’t afford housing, why societies need to pay trillions to take the edge off climate change for future decades since “unsustainable practices,” including from agriculture, damaged the ecosystems.
“When you have a farm that’s growing locally, that provides a living wage to its employees, when that farm is practicing in ways that are in line with our values when it comes to preserving our natural resources — making sure that our groundwater is safe to drink, making sure that those downstream are taken care of, that at the end of that river where that water eventually leads is not creating a dead zone in the middle of the ocean destroying fishing economies, ecologies and entire communities — these are the costs, what you don’t see when you go to the grocery store, the farmers market or anywhere else,” he said.
Wiig added, “I guess I would sort of flip the question and say, ‘What is the cost of cheap food and who’s paying for it?’”
Market Match is a standout program for connecting people with their local farmers and their yields, according to Phina Borgeson, a founding member of the Sonoma County Food System Alliance (SCFSA).
The program matches funds with a customer’s federal benefits like WIC and CalFresh so the customer can buy more produce and boost small farmers’ businesses at certain farm-direct locations and farmers’ markets, per its website.
It’s a “win-win,” Borgeson said, by increasing low-income customers’ access to fresh, local food and supporting small farmers who are also under financial pressure. An SCFSA member in particular helped provide this opportunity in Sonoma County through Petaluma Bounty, she said.
Meanwhile, UC Cooperative Extension has partnered with Petaluma Bounty to study the accessibility of farmers markets for low-income and Latinx consumers in Sonoma County, led by researcher Julia Van Soelen.
“One of our most clear findings from our research is just lack of awareness,” she said, though the study isn’t complete yet. People with limited incomes, older adults and Latinx community members especially, often don’t know they can qualify for CalFresh, Van Soelen said, “so the program itself is under-utilized.”
There’s even less awareness that CalFresh benefits can be spent at farmers markets or that Market Match offers a dollar-for-dollar match, she said, and then there are the technical challenges, like going to the market manager’s booth to swipe one’s EBT card and getting wooden tokens and paper script to spend only at specific produce vendors.
“So, just sort of streamlining the program and making those communication points more clear is the work of our project right now. It’s really trying to make the experience at the farmers market really smooth for any customers who are using CalFresh and Market Match,” Van Soelen said.
Not all markets are certified and not all certified markets take CalFresh or offer Market Match, but most in Sonoma County do, the researcher said. The online Farmers’ Market Finder is a project by the nonprofit Ecology Center in Berkeley, California where people can search when and where farmers markets are held and whether they offer Market Match or EBT benefits.
SCFSA meets for hours on a monthly basis and has hosted forums in person on the pillars of the Food Action Plan and the food system itself in the past years, Borgeson said. Nowadays, policy work has become more of a main focus for the alliance, she said.
A key goal for SCFSA is how to effectively influence revisions to the county’s general plan and the plans of its cities guiding decades of action that impact the food system economically, ecologically and socially, and how to do so with the alliance’s all-voluntary membership, according to Borgeson.
Van Soelen said the effort is to “ensure that the groups work around a food action plan and (that) our vision for a sustainable local food system is incorporated in the foundational planning document for the county,” finding opportunities to get community food production, community gardening and urban agriculture in county and municipal general plans.
The plans are mandated by the state to consider environmental justice, “and part of environmental justice is involving people in all neighborhoods and communities in decision making about what happens in their community,” Borgeson said. Creating a more participatory system means “we all need to be participants in our food system and not just as eaters, but as decision makers and, in some instances, producers.”
