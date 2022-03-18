As part of a series of tax and revenue sharing agreements with the County of Sonoma, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District is annexing the Dry Creek-Sotoyome community facility district territories and three county service area (CSA) 40 areas and in return, the district will be receiving $1.2 million in annual base funding subject to an increase after five years.
Northern Sonoma County Fire District Chief Marshall Turbeville said his plans for the money are to focus on two major areas: prevention and preparedness.
“I think we have a really good opportunity to excel in rural emergency response with a high emphasis and focus on prevention and preparedness,” Turbeville said.
In January, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve what is being called a “landmark” series of agreements intended to improve the efficiency and sustainability of county fire services by consolidating several fire agencies and revamping the way they are funded.
As part of these complex agreements, the board is committing $9 million to help unify fire protection and emergency response services provided by independent fire agencies in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.
While the county is not obligated to fund independent fire agencies, it has committed to increasing amounts of money to help shore up fire agencies in unincorporated areas of the county. Since 2015, the county has been carving out discretionary funds into the fire services project fund for improving and stabilizing fire services.
"This is not technically our legal responsibility, but it is our moral responsibility,” District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt, a member of the board committee created to lead a restructuring of local fire agencies, said in a county press release.
Once all independent agencies are unified under the deal, there will be 23 local fire agencies across the county.
“The agreement that we reached with the County of Sonoma to support the annexation was that in year one, it would be roughly $1.2 million. We’re going to get all the money from Fitch Mountain. In money, I mean property taxes. We’re going to get all the money from the Sotoyome-lower Dry Creek area and the Mill Creek area including a small little piece west of Mill Creek – I call it the Gray Creek Road/red slide area,” Turbeville explained. “The county is going to withhold about 30% of money from the Geysers for five years and at the end of the five years the fire district will get (it) all. It will probably be more than $1.5 million by then because property taxes grow and have historically grown as houses are sold. Right now in this year one through year five we roughly have $1.2 million.”
In rough estimates, Turbeville told SoCoNews how the district plans on spending its allocation.
“We’re going to maintain the contract with the City of Healdsburg. That contract has been about $180,000-$200,000, so the fire district will negotiate that contract and that will cover the same response as it's always been — for the City of Healdsburg to respond to Fitch Mountain and to the lower Dry Creek/Mill Creek Road area,” Turbeville said.
After the emergency response contract is negotiated, they’ll have about a million dollars left.
“The County of Sonoma has been giving the fire district $275,000 a year for the second, on-duty firefighter. That’s going to go away, so that’s going to eat up another $275,000-$300,000. So now we’re down to about $700,000 remaining of the allotment. The County of Sonoma has also been providing the Cloverdale Fire District $275,000 every year, so we don’t know, but we’re planning that the County of Sonoma is no longer going to fund Cloverdale’s position either,” he said.
That’s another $275,000 of the $1.2 million that they’ll have to commit.
“So, we’re really looking at about $400,000 leftover,” Turbeville said.
He said one of the things that he wants to do right away with the funds is hire a community outreach person who inspects defensive spaces, businesses and helps with vegetation management.
With the remaining funds, he said, “We know when we’re going to have our bad fires, we know when there’s a greater potential, so do we start up staffing and putting additional resources on duty when we know we have these Red Flag warnings or significant rains, do we put fire trucks in the Geysers or in areas that have just been annexed, versus, do we patrol Fitch Mountain on busy weekends like Memorial weekend or Veteran’s Day when there’s more people there? So that’s where the last $200,000-$300,000 (is). We don’t know exactly how it’s going to be spent, but that’s what my idea is.”
Whatever route they choose to go down, their ultimate goal is to improve services.
He added that at the end of year five when they receive the remaining 30%, which will be another $300,000, they would like to look into adding more firefighters, but there just wouldn’t be enough funding to do that.
With the funds they do have, he said the fire district would like to focus on specific prevention/preparedness projects in each annexation area.
For the Geysers, prevention projects would include putting in strategic fuel breaks, conducting fuel burns and working with the Geysers power plants on preventing fires.
For Fitch Mountain, he’d like to see more natural vegetation management with a more natural fire cycle of prescribed burns.
“If that mountain burns, it is going to put embers in the City of Healdsburg, which is going to threaten Healdsburg, which almost happened in Kincade and all those homes are mainly at the base of the mountain. That mountain is never going to be the same again if it burns,” Turbeville said.
Regarding the Mill Creek and lower Dry Creek area, Turbeville said, “The community has been really shaken up.”
The Walbridge Fire, considered part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, started in west Sonoma County on Aug. 17, 2020. The fire made its way into Armstrong Redwoods and slithering down the heavily wooded drainage basins of Mill Creek, Palmer Creek and Wallace Creek Road, devastating much of the Mill Creek area.
“There’re no facilities in these areas to staff a fire station and we don’t have the funding to build a fire station, so that’s not really on the table at least in the short term,” Turbeville said.
Instead, he suggested that the remaining funds could possibly be used for up-staffing or for going out to the Mill Creek neighborhood and checking on defensible space and fuel breaks.
“Over 90% of Mill Creek burned in the 55,00-acre Walbridge Fire of 2020, and we could be victim to more devastating wildfires again in the future without the proactive fire district assistance that this annexation will allow,” said Dan Grout, a leader in the Mill Creek Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) group. “The annexation will return fire tax dollars to our area and will allow for more fire district community engagement with Mill Creek and other COPE groups to reduce recurring devastating wildfires.”
He said the Mill Creek COPE has lobbied the county board of supervisors for the annexation to finally be completed.
Grout said while emergency response services will still mainly be provided to Mill Creek by contract with the City of Healdsburg, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District will now have the secured funding it needs to assist with more proactive approaches to preparing for and preventing future wildfires.
“We have a really good opportunity with the 2020 Walbridge, the 2019 Kincade, the 2017 Pocket (Fires). Roughly 30% of the current district burned in the last four years and vegetation has reset, let’s now manage it so it doesn’t accumulate,” Turbeville said.
Of the fund plans, he said, “It’s kind of like this balance of local control and also what’s appropriate for rural fire services. Hopefully people appreciate that local control, but also recognize that we’re not going to have an urban model like the City of Santa Rosa where there’s fire trucks every five miles.”
With the annexation, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District will now encompass a little over 400 square miles, about 23% of Sonoma County.
This area doesn’t have the majority of the county’s population, but it does have a lot of land in high risk fire zones and in the wildland urban interface. The district is also home to important infrastructure such as Lake Sonoma and the Geysers geothermal energy with the Northern California Power Authority.
"These funds will help defend the northern and eastern flanks against Diablo wind-driven fires, enhance emergency responsiveness from the coast to Highway 101, boost services and coordination in south county, and stabilize delivery in the east. The world demands this action, and we are meeting that challenge,” Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
