The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a fire weather watch for Thursday at 5 p.m. through 11 a.m. on Friday for North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay hills, and the Diablo Range.
The weather watch is being issued due to a chance for dry thunderstorms and cloud-to-ground lightning that has the ability to spark new wildfires. While winds are only expected to hit 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the potential for lightning means that any cloud-to-ground lightning has the potential to start new fires.
A fire weather watch is issued when fire conditions are possible — if conditions continue as predicted, the National Weather Service may issue a red flag warning.
