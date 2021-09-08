UPDATE - A red flag warning has been issued for North Bay mountains and valleys
The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay hills and valleys and for the Diablo Range starting today at 5 p.m. lasting through 11 a.m., Sept. 10.
The warning is being issued due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms and cloud to ground lightning. Cloud to ground dry lightning has the potential to spark new wildfires.
There will also be gusty outflow winds and an increased risk of new wildfire starts and rapid spread during this time.
In light of the warning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding folks to know your evacuation zone, sign up for emergency alert systems like Nixle and SoCoAlert, keep phones charged and to get your evacuation tag if you haven’t done so already.
Tags are available at the main sheriff’s office and at the River Substation, Valley Substation and at the sheriff’s contract cities, Sonoma and the town of Windsor Police Department.
For information on evacuation tags, visit, https://www.sonomasheriff.org/evac .
To look up your evacuation zone, visit, socoemergency.org/evacuation-map.
To sign up for Nixle or SoCoAlert, visit, https://www.nixle.com/ or https://socoemergency.org/get-ready/sign-up/socoalert/.
The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a fire weather watch for Thursday at 5 p.m. through 11 a.m. on Friday for North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay hills, and the Diablo Range.
The weather watch is being issued due to a chance for dry thunderstorms and cloud-to-ground lightning that has the ability to spark new wildfires. While winds are only expected to hit 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the potential for lightning means that any cloud-to-ground lightning has the potential to start new fires.
A fire weather watch is issued when fire conditions are possible — if conditions continue as predicted, the National Weather Service may issue a red flag warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.