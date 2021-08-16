The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 due to strong gusty winds, higher temps and extreme drought conditions in Sonoma County and in the North Bay Mountains.
Strong wind conditions will also bring smoke back to the area later this week from the large Northern California wildfires. Wind gusts are expected to reach an average of 35 to 40 mph peaking at 50 mph.
As a result, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) for 16 counties, including Sonoma County starting Aug. 17.
According to Town of Windsor and County of Sonoma Facebook posts, the overall PSPS impact for Sonoma County is low. To find out if your location might be subject to a PSPS, go here.
Around 106 customers in Sonoma County, mostly in the unincorporated east areas of Cloverdale, may be impacted by the PSPS.
The 16-county PSPS is estimated to impact around 40,000 customers. Shutoffs are estimated to begin between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and restoration is expected to be completed by Thursday morning through the afternoon on Aug. 19.
