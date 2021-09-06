A few firefighters from the Sonoma County Fire District are participating in the 2021 National First Responders Fund (NFRF) stair climb, an annual event that’s typically held in San Francisco around Sept. 11 to bring awareness and raise funds to help first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress injuries (PTSI).
The event will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with an 8:30 a.m. ceremony prior to the climb in San Francisco’s Financial District.
Dennis Rutkowski, who has been in the fire service since 1995, is one of the Sonoma County Fire District firefighters who is participating in this year’s climb, which is being held at 555 California St. in San Francisco.
The 779-foot skyscraper is the former home of Bank of America and has 52 stories. For this year’s climb, folks can participate virtually or in person.
For Rutkowski, this will be his fifth time participating in the NFRF Stair Climb.
“The first one I did was on the 10th anniversary (of 9/11) … the San Francisco Fire Department put it on and after a few years, the National First Responders Fund was formed and they took over the stair climb as a way to raise money for their charity,” Rutkowski said.
This is the organization’s fifth annual stair climb fundraiser and this year’s goal is to raise $200,000, according to Allison Pacatte, a spokesperson for the event.
The money raised will be used for the administration of the fund and to payment for first responders to attend PTSI programs that will provide them with off-site treatment, trauma relief and peer support.
Last year with the pandemic, the stair climb was virtual, however, Rutkowski was able to participate in the event while out working in the field on the North Complex Fire in Plumas County.
“I was out on one of the wildland fires so instead of climbing stairs, I was climbing hills,” Rutkowski said.
For this year’s event, he said he’s going to try to complete the climb twice.
He said for first responders who participate in the climb, wearing full turnout gear is optional. Turnout gear is a term for the protective layer of gear that fire crews wear. It typically consists of protective boots, trousers and jackets.
He said he’s going to wear full turnout gear but is still undecided on whether or not he’s going to use his air pack during the climb.
“You usually run out before you get to the top, but my only reason for maybe doing the air this year is because of COVID we have to wear masks during the climb. I’m going to practice and wear a medical mask and see how that goes and then practice with the air pack and see how that goes,” he said.
Rutkowski’s first stair climb was during the 10th anniversary of 9/11. He participated in the following years and also did a similar climb in Kansas City in 2017.
When asked how he became interested in the event, he said, “I think just because of the 10th anniversary of 9/11. Every year you kind of remember 9/11. I never really thought about a stair climb, although there’s a couple of different organizations that do them, and then I heard about the 10th anniversary one that was happening and that was something I wanted to do.”
Rutkowski recalled what he was doing on the morning of the attacks. He had been working as a full time firefighter for about 14 months and was driving in to work.
“I remember I was driving to work listening to the radio, Wild 94.9. When they said the second one hit the building they realized it was a little more serious. I got into work and started watching the news,” he said.
He said he had a friend who lived in New York City and worked in one of the buildings at the World Trade Center, but was running late that day and didn’t end up going into work. He got off the subway and saw the building in flames, turned around and went home.
Rutkowski noted that you do not have to be a first responder in order to partake in the event.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the sacrifice made by 403 extraordinary people in New York City who chose service as their life's purpose. I founded The National First Responders Fund to give back to first responders by caring for them. The National First Responders Stair Climb is an opportunity for the public to support and interact with firefighters and police officers who need our support more than ever," said Joe Alioto Veronese, the founder and executive director of the National First Responders Fund.
Registration for the in-person event is $60. Following the memorial service, first responders will climb at the site first, followed by elite climbers, vaccinated climbers and general registrants.
For the event, all climbers, event staff and volunteers will be required to present proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test 48 to 72 hours prior to the event. All participants and volunteers will be required to wear a mask at all times, including while climbing and while outdoors in the plaza.
People can also participate virtually. Those who register for the virtual event can complete a climb activity anytime and anywhere between Sept. 3 and 12. NFRF will provide virtual registrants with a link where you can upload your climb stats and a screenshot.
For the virtual climb, participants can either:
● Climb 1,197 stairs
● Do 600 step-ups
● Walk 7,500 strides or 3.75 miles
● Swim 1,200 meters
● Run 2 miles hill sprints
● Cycle 20 miles
“I think it is important for people to continue to do it to honor those people and everyone who died in those two buildings,” Rutkowski said.
To learn more about the event or to register, visit the NFRF website.
