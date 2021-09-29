After a 35-year career in fire services, former Sonoma County fire marshal Roberta MacIntyre retired in 2015. Then the Valley Fire happened.
Since then, the North Bay region and California as a whole have faced year after year of disastrous fire seasons, seemingly with no end in sight, prompting MacIntyre to continue her life’s work in fire prevention.
After graduating high school in 1976, MacIntyre strayed off the beaten track and landed herself in trouble with the law — and in jail.
“When I got out, I realized that I needed to make a change. I discovered I liked helping people,” she said. She is open about the troubles in her youth because it shows people who have run into problems that they too can turn themselves around.
In 1980, the father of a high school friend helped her get a volunteer firefighting position in Roseland, where she “fell in love with the fire service.” She ultimately became a career firefighter for the City of Santa Rosa, but transitioned into fire prevention work as a fire inspector before too long.
“I decided over the long term to stop throwing ladders and pulling hoses to get into fire prevention — to try to do some good before the fires occur,” MacIntyre said.
In 2008, MacIntyre retired from the City of Santa Rosa and went on to become Sonoma County’s fire marshal, a position responsible for fire prevention efforts in unincorporated Sonoma County, often working with other municipalities and agencies.
At the behest of her superiors, while fire marshal, MacIntyre was pressured to work with local California Fire Safe Councils, civilian groups that work toward wildfire prevention and resiliency.
MacIntyre was reluctant, saying she had to be dragged kicking and screaming at first.
Set to retire in 2015, her Hidden Valley Lake home was threatened in the Valley Fire, prompting her to stay at her apartment in Santa Rosa longer than intended. That year, and in the years that followed, MacIntyre decided to continue working with community members and fire services agencies in combating the risk of wildfires, recognizing that there was “too much work to be done in Sonoma County.”
Now as a private citizen, MacIntyre volunteers with Fire Safe Sonoma, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to help local residents, citizen emergency response groups and firefighting agencies achieve improved wildfire safety through education and cooperation.
It’s MacIntyre’s hope that Fire Safe Sonoma, a California Fire Safe Council, can help Sonoma County achieve a cohesive, collaborative and countywide network of residents, agencies and organizations working to prevent and respond to wildfires on a united front.
“It’s a wild west show out here in Sonoma County. I used to say it’s messy — these days it feels like it’s almost ugly. There’s a lot of noise out there. Everybody is stepping all over each other trying to figure it out,” MacIntyre said.
“I think if we adopted a Marin County model where we have the countywide council and smaller groups that the council helps. That’s all that Fire Safe Sonoma wanted to be from day one, education and outreach. We’re here to help you. That’s what I’ve been trying to promote since I’ve been here.”
Fire Safe Sonoma, an all-volunteer organization, primarily provides grant-writing and project management services for local fire prevention and education projects. They work with both firefighting organizations, like Sonoma Fire Protection District, and smaller civilian organizations, such as homeowners associations or Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) groups.
“We’re meant to be inclusive not exclusive. You don’t have to look like this or that. If you’re part of a COPE group and part of your message is wildland safety, we will help you. If you’re a homeowner’s association and you feel like our message will help you, then we’ll help you,” MacIntyre said.
Addressing the wildfire risk holistically throughout the county, on a united front, is something Fire Safe Sonoma strives to do.
Current projects around the county are funded by grants from organizations like CalFire. The biggest recent project was a $9 million fuels reduction and education project in west county, with Fire Safe Sonoma contracting out the work after receiving the grant.
Educational programs included presentations and training programs on topics like resilient landscaping, which helps property owners look at the specific geography of their region when choosing plants for their properties with fire safety in mind; what plants are ultimately chosen could vary greatly between Sonoma Valley and Graton, for instance.
Other projects currently underway include one roadside hazard project in Sonoma Valley in coordination with the Grove Street Fire Safe Council, and two in west county with Fire Safe Occidental. Another project in the works will help bring fire safety services to low-income home owners.
Fire Safe Sonoma accepts donations, but MacIntyre said the organization would benefit greatly from some stability provided through county funding.
“We’ve been trying to get the county to recognize the good that FSS does forever. There’s different ways the county could be a vehicle to get us funding — there’s money available and we don’t need a lot. Even a token amount of sustainable funding would be extremely helpful,” she said.
Still, there’s been more funding in recent years than in years prior, to the point where the bottleneck for fire prevention projects is due to a lack of skilled laborers.
As for the firefighting strategies, MacIntyre thinks wide-scale forest management — that is, clearing brush across large ranges of forests, for instance — is outside the scope of human ability. Rather, people should focus on protecting their communities, where the cost is higher, in terms of dollars, human suffering and environmental impacts.
“Lives first, property second, environment third,” MacIntyre said, in reference to fire prevention. “We really need to put our resources into saving what we have — our communities. If we lose buildings and infrastructure, we lose people’s lives, homes, jobs and commerce.” Plus, she said, from an environmental standpoint, the hazardous materials burned in homes are more damaging than smoke from forests, which burn naturally as part of California’s ecosystem.
Fires are coming, she said, and it’s up to us to adapt. First and foremost, we’ll have to get comfortable evacuating, something MacIntyre herself has done only recently.
“I was a stay and defend gal. I evacuated last year for the first time.” After, she couldn’t provide a good answer about why she wouldn’t evacuate, except that she was a “tough old firefighter,” she decided to let her fire insurance protect her assets while she protected her life.
“What we need to do is get comfortable evacuating. I don’t think I’m a stay and defend gal any more,” she said.
Since retiring as fire marshal in 2015, MacIntyre has spent her free time pursuing videography, and filming and producing independent films. Her most recent enterprise, a feature film called “Catch of the Day,” is currently in production.˙
