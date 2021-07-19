Sonoma County Fourth District Supervisor James Gore traveled to Washington, D.C., last week, interfacing with top federal officials to discuss relief funding and Sonoma County’s role as a national leader in disaster mitigation.
Gore was in the nation’s capital for the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) annual conference, which spanned from July 9-12, along with county officials from across the state and country.
Sonoma County has been in the national spotlight lately, as President Joe Biden announced the County would receive $37 million in funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program for its ongoing fire mitigation work. Gore said the funding has lent the county’s disaster prevention work a renewed sense of importance and urgency.
“So when the president calls you out, out of 3,069 counties in the nation, and says, ‘we're investing this because Sonoma County has gone through so much, and has applied and knows what it's doing,’ what does that mean?” he said. “It means we got to stand on that stage and we have to execute that program.”
Gore said he spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.) and high-ranking officials within the Treasury Department about another pressing issue for Sonoma County: acquire adequate funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Established to support counties as they recover from the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic, Sonoma County faces an unusual disadvantage under ARPA’s current rules. As the legislation currently stands, settlement money from wildfire lawsuits with PG&E is factored in as general revenue, thereby detracting from the overall amount of relief funding that the County will ultimately receive.
“Nancy Pelosi, the speaker, was a huge champion for counties and cities getting a direct allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds,” Gore said. “So it was a big focus was how to make sure that we align our efforts and get things done with that money.”
Sonoma has partnered with other counties in the region, who face similar issues, to advocate for changing the ARPA rules. Gore said it was important that Sonoma, and other California counties like it, not be penalized for funding the county was putting towards recovering from recent wildfire devastation.
“I was able to look the highest level of government in the eyes and say, don't count the settlement money that we're putting into repairing our community, into penalizing us for recovering from another disaster,” he said.
With a multi-county coalition lobbying for the changes, Gore described himself as “rationally optimistic” that their efforts would succeed.
Also on the table at NACo was the formation of an interagency department at the federal level that would centralize drought, fire and flood relief. Despite the issues’ inherent interconnectedness, Gore explained, federal relief funding currently comes through several distinct avenues. Centralizing relief funding would make it much easier for counties to get the resources they need to prevent and recover in times of crisis.
Gore has roots in the federal government, serving as Assistant Chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service under the Obama administration.
Flying home from the nation’s capital, Gore could see black cuts across Alexander Valley where controlled burns had been underway the day before. He said he was heartened by the county’s proactive campaign against wildfires and other natural disasters, and felt these efforts were being recognized on the national scale.
“For me, the reason that I am optimistic about our resilience and going into the future is because we’re walking the walk, right?” he said.
