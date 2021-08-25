The middle of a pandemic is not the best time to change ownership and management of a hospital, but after many years of searching for a strategic partner and infusion of money, the elected directors of the North Sonoma County Healthcare District in November 2020 convinced north county taxpayers to overwhelmingly approve (85%) the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital (HDH) to Providence St. Joseph.
After eight months under new management, the hospital remains open, treating an ebb and flow of COVID-19 patients, while keeping the doors open to its 24/7 emergency department and forwarding cost-of-living pay increases to all staff. Finding enough nurses, doctors and other staff has been a constant challenge, Providence management confirmed.
With or without a pandemic, there’s no shortage of challenges the Healdsburg hospital and most smaller rural and semi-rural hospitals face across America. The change of ownership agreement with Providence St. Joseph came with $5 million in instant cash, a promise of $10 million more and written guarantees that Providence will maintain all existing medical services for 20 or 30 years while also financing up to $50 million for seismic earthquake work on the 50-year-old hospital or committing to building a new one.
What looked like a good deal on paper that north county voters endorsed last year, remains a “still to be told” survival story. Daily and overall management of the hospital, hiring decisions and long-term strategic planning are no longer controlled by the healthcare district.
The board of five elected directors is now searching for a new oversight or advisory role after transferring fiscal authority to Providence St. Joseph. The district board does retain the power of collecting and spending the $150 per parcel tax that generates about $3.4 million annually for hospital operations for the general health care services of north county residents.
Current board chair, retired physician Dr. David Anderson, said he visits the hospital at least once a week and keeps hearing “pretty good things,” but also other comments about the staffing and other challenges. “I think Providence is living up to their agreement. I’m anxious to hear more from them this week.”
The healthcare district board is launching two community outreach efforts to support increased mental health services throughout the north county and to support opioid awareness and education programs at four north county middle schools in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor.
E.J. Neil, who has served on the healthcare district board for 20 years resigned this month citing a “lack of time” to devote to the many challenges and changes at the hospital right now.
“The board needs to find its new role and work with Providence to assure there is no loss of services,” said Neil. “Frankly, we don’t have a lot of leverage” to hold Providence accountable to the Dec. 31, 2020 hospital sales agreement, he said. Anderson is joined on the board by Sue Campbell, Erin Gore and James Nantell.
“There’s no doubt we are seeing significant strains right now from the impacts of COVID,” said Darian Harris, the CEO of the hospital employed by Providence St. Joseph. “Overall, our services have not diminished but we’ve to rely on travelers (substitute nurses) and higher costs.”
Harris is scheduled to present an 8-month review of operations this week at the healthcare district board’s regular monthly meeting (Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.) Ahead of the meeting, Harris praised “a really great hospital team” and the “great continuity” of leadership by the healthcare district board.
All said, some hospital staff and community members recently told SoCoNews they are seeing “leaks and cracks” in the hospital operations and a loss of doctors and patient services at the hospital’s primary care center. Harris confirmed the staffing challenges but said Providence is committed to hiring three new doctors and three nurse practitioners for the primary care center, where currently there is just one doctor.
“Turnover there has been high in the past few years due to some retirements (and other factors),” Harris said. A second doctor has been offered a position and at least two nurse practitioners should start work soon, Harris said.
“We’re not delaying our investments and we plan on a full implementation of the plan, including $3 million of facility improvements now,” said Harris. “Patient safety remains our number one focus.”
During Neil’s 20-year tenure he recalled “many successes and some failures.” His biggest regret came just as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding.
“All the cards were lined up for us in 2019 to build a new hospital and get $65 million in federal funding to do so,” he said.
But the pandemic shifted everyone’s efforts to day-to-day hospital operations as public safety emergency protocols forced the closure of all but limited emergency services at the hospital. In the early months of 2020, the hospital began losing over $1-2 million each month. This followed two wildfire incidents when the hospital was evacuated or temporarily shut down.
Healdsburg District Hospital has a 100-year history and the current hospital was built in 1972. It is licensed for 43-beds and became a taxpayer-owned hospital in 2001 when a group of community leaders led a campaign to purchase the hospital from the for-profit Columbia/HCA corporation of Tennessee.
Voters first approved an annual parcel tax of $85 per parcel in 2001 and supported an increase to $150 per parcel in 2004 (Measure G.) The healthcare district includes the incorporated cities of Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg and all of the unincorporated area of north Sonoma County.
