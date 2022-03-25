(En Español abajo)
Gas prices have been increasing — and we want to know how you're being impacted.
Because of the rising costs, people might be cutting on expenses, seeking outside help to pay for gas, might be finding it harder to pay for their daily commute, among other things.
The SoCoNews team is working on an article or a series of articles about the impacts that rising gas prices have had on residents — commuters, low-income families, people with jobs or lifestyles that involve increased driving and more.
Could you take a few minutes to tell us if and how you've been impacted by gas prices? You can use the form below. We’ll use your feedback to help shape what we report, and we’ll share back with you what we find.
_____
Gracias a que los gastos crecen, las personas podrían estar evitando gastos, buscando ayuda para pagar la gasolina o viendo dificultad para pagar sus viajes diarios.
El equipo de SoCoNews esta trabajando en un articulo o serie de artículos sobre los impactos que los precios han tenido en residentes. Gente que maneja por trabajo, familias de bajos recursos o personas con trabajos o vidas que requieren manejar.
Podrias tomarte unos minutos para decirnos si has sido impactadx por los precios de la gasolina? Puedes usar la forma aquí abajo. Usaremos tu opinion para poder formar el reportaje y compartiremos contigo lo que encontremos.
