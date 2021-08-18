In Cloverdale, a small cohort of children in the program at Cloverdale 4Cs helps create and tend to a garden as part of their regular learning. The preschool program put on by the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County is one of 11 different 4Cs locations — the only 4Cs in Cloverdale — that helps provide full-day and part-day care to some of the area’s youngest learners. Those who attend can do so based on an eligibility list that keeps track of families looking for subsidized child care and preschool programs in Sonoma County.
“We have a garden outside and the children decide and participate in maintaining the garden. We grow fruits and vegetables and it’s integrated into the curriculum. It’s been a really strong influence on the children. They’ve learned a lot about where their food comes from and how it grows,” said Cloverdale 4Cs Site Supervisor Michelle Martin.
The garden has served as a jumping-off point for some of the preschool’s curriculum. The stable cohort of Cloverdale 4Cs kids has learned about where their food comes from, how it grows, as well as the life cycles of insects.
Those who work at the center have also taken part in training for a program called teaching pyramid, which emphasizes social-emotional development in connection with language.
“We have four things that we work with the children on every day that they know — be kind, be friendly, be responsible and be safe. We talk about what all of those things mean and we try to have the children understand that they need to be kind and that everybody is a friend at school and that they’re safe and what that means,” Martin said.
In mid-June, Martin said that 4Cs had 12 children learning in person, with two learning at a distance. On top of that, the preschool’s eligibility list has between 10 and 15 children on it, with the caveat that some children are younger siblings of current preschoolers who are enrolled and will be graduating from the program soon.
“So their older siblings might be leaving to go to kindergarten from here, and then their younger sibling will be starting,” she said.
“Our enrollment has been completely consistent for a year and four months,” Martin continued. “We had 32 children when we closed in March 2020 and the children that we had we served remotely, and then the children that were eligible for kindergarten went to kindergarten, and the rest stayed with us.”
The number of kids the preschool was able to accept is typically larger, but was cut down due to the pandemic. For families who want to send their kids to 4Cs, Martin said that they work off of an eligibility list managed by a caseworker who works with parents to go through eligibility for child care services, as well as the associated paperwork.
“Care and need fall under income, and then our priority is also to Child Protective Service cases as well, and then if a child has an individual education plan. Those are all factors, along with income, and then other things could be maybe the parent is going to school or they’re in a training program, or they’re seeking employment or they’re already working. There are a bunch of different categories for need,” she said.
According to the 4Cs website, financial assistance is available for all or part of the cost of preschool/ child care, with eligibility based on income level and family size.
When asked if she’s heard any feedback from parents who may be transitioning to 4Cs for child care or who have children who are aging out of the preschool program, Martin said that the main response has been from families who are grateful that Cloverdale 4Cs is there.
“We’ve helped families transition in any way that we can either into a TK program or a kindergarten program, depending on their child’s needs,” she said.
That compassion is one of Martin’s favorite things about working with the families and kids in Cloverdale, “We’ve built really trusting relationships with them and the children have really developed … even under all of the circumstances under COVID-19.”
