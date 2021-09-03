The Healdsburg chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is again sponsoring a series of informative and entertaining online courses, led by local history professors and topic experts. The next two series begin the week of Oct. 4 and registration is now open.
A six-part series on Women of Ancient Egypt begins Oct. 5 and continues on Tuesday mornings through Nov. 9. A second series covering the symbols and psychology of the films by Alfred Hitchcock begins Oct. 7 and continues for six weeks, culminating on Nov. 11.
The cost for each series is $95 per person. Proceeds of the series benefits the AAUW chapter’s scholarship program for young women. Registration and additional information is available at healdsbrug-ca-aauw.net.
History has misrepresented, even erased, important ancient Egyptian women, maintains featured lecturer Heidi Saleh, who has several doctorate-level degrees in archaeology and anthropology and currently teaches at the Santa Rosa Junior College.
This course will dispel myths surrounding these women. Saleh will provide an overview of women in ancient Egypt including the lives of leaders, as well as, wives, mothers, daughters and sisters. Participants will gain knowledge of significant achievements of historical figures such as Hatshepsut, Nefertiti, Cleopatra, Hypatia, among others. Saleh’s presentation will be enhanced by informative visuals.
Terry Ebinger, a creative film scholar, will lead a deep dive into Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic genius, his artistic mastery and the fundamentals of his symbolic storytelling style. She will provide a fun and astute analysis of key motifs, meaningful camera shots and pivotal scenes. Focusing on one of his most fertile periods — 1935 to 1951 — Ebinger will highlight the expressionist brilliance of Hitchcock in shimmering black and white. Each class will examine one film, in this order: 1. “The 39 Steps” 2. “The Lady Vanishes;” 3. “Foreign Correspondent;” 4. “Shadow of a Doubt;” 5. “Notorious;” 6. “Strangers on a Train.”
