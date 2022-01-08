The fountain at Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery that’s meant to serve as a symbol of resilience, togetherness and pay homage to lives lost during the Holocaust was found toppled over and broken partially in half Jan. 7.
The fountain sits in the older portion of the cemetery’s Jewish section at the head of where both Congregation Beth Ami and Congregation Shomrei Torah have dedicated plots for Jewish community members. The fountain is four-sided, with spigots used as part of ritual hand washing. In Jewish culture, it’s customary to wash your hands after participating in a funeral or visiting a cemetery.
On Friday afternoon, the fountain was toppled over, its basin broken in half and center column detached.
“I’m shaken — even physically, I’m shaking,” said Sebastopol resident Dennis Judd. “More has to be done to stop this stuff from happening. It’s hatred toward Jewish people and that’s where I see it.”
The fountain and adjoining memorial was created by the Judd family as a way to memorialize their loved ones who were victims of the Holocaust and to help make space for other families to do the same. The wall is dedicated in memory and in honor of Judd’s parents, Lillian and Emil Judd, and nearby memorial plaques hold the names of 12 Judd family members.
“This became a place for people to come and put their family members’ names,” Judd said, helping to create a space to memorialize those who likely weren’t able to be buried.
Lillian Judd was taken during the war with her family to the Auschwitz concentration camp and held by German Nazi soldiers until her escape. After arriving in the United States and California, she spent more than 25 years of her life going to many schools, colleges, and public organizations sharing her story, which can be found in her book, “From Nightmare to Freedom - Healing After the Holocaust.”
She died in June 2016 at the age of 92. Dennis had the memorial fountain commissioned in 2016 and dedicated in 2017.
John Morton, family services manager for Santa Rosa Memorial Park, said that cemetery staff didn’t notice that the fountain was damaged when the cemetery opened, leading him to believe that any damage would’ve had to happen between 9 a.m. and 2:19 p.m., when it was found. While numbers vary by day, he said that anywhere between 50 and 100 people visit the cemetery daily.
The fountain is made of a mixture of concrete and glass fibers, Morton said, and likely wouldn’t have been easy to knock down.
“What’s shocking to me is the force it must’ve taken to topple that over … one would think that would have taken a lot of force,” he said.
This is the second time the fountain has been vandalized. Over the weekend of June 13-14, 2020, unknown vandals toppled the fountain. Nobody was arrested and, according to Santa Rosa Police Department’s public information officer Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, the department was unable to determine that it was a hate crime because two other buildings had also been ransacked.
“Because there were multiple places that were damaged, we weren’t able to determine if the fountain was the primary target,” Mahurin said.
According to Morton, Memorial Park staff found that this time, the fountain was the only part of the cemetery that had been disturbed.
An online vandalism report was filed on the afternoon of Jan. 7 and, according to Mahurin, the department had an officer and a sergeant heading out to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday night.
“If somebody believes they’ve been the victim of a hate crime, we’re going to investigate to see if we can corroborate the victim’s belief. So we’re going to look at it,” Mahurin said.
After the fountain was vandalized in 2020, Judd saw its repair as an opportunity to help spread his mother’s message of coming together and confronting hate. The repairs to the fountain were marked in bright blue, so that it was evident it had once been damaged. A semi-public, interfaith ceremony rededicating the fountain was held in July 2020 following a successful fundraising campaign to help raise money for the repairs.
Extra funds from the 2020 GoFundMe effort were donated to the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, which supports educational efforts in conjunction with the Center for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide at Sonoma State University.
“We need to remind people that this isn’t over, that hate still exists and we can’t look the other way,” Judd said at the time.
Judd said that they’re going to see if they can make repairs to the fountain once again, though noted that they’ll likely be made in a different color.
For him, these repeated instances of vandalism are a matter of trying to figure out “how the community comes together to teach this community about what this means,” he said.
Judd and Morton are still in the process of figuring out how much the repairs might cost, but noted that the fountain’s damage is more significant than it had been in 2020.
Additional reporting by Brandon McCapes.
