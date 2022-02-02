While we may not think about emergency preparedness as much during the winter time when wildfire threats are low, it’s still important to think about winter storm emergency preparedness for rain or wind events, like the strong winds that have prompted a wind advisory for the North Bay and East Bay hills.
On Jan. 22, the Sonoma County Library, in collaboration with the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, held a free, virtual seminar on emergency preparedness.
The department of emergency management has been hosting these virtual seminars with the library over the last few years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide important emergency preparedness education to the public.
Preparedness in the winter season can be just a little different than other seasons, yet the basics, like having your go bag ready and knowing your evacuation zone, still apply.
Winter safety threats
For Sonoma County, the winter season brings a few public safety threats, floods, downed trees, road hazards and power outages.
During wind events, like the one for the next few days that has prompted a wind advisory that’s in effect from today until Thursday, Feb. 3, dangers can include downed trees, road hazards and power outages.
This week’s windy weather is slated to affect the North Bay and East Bay Hills as well as the San Francisco Peninsula and the Santa Cruz/East Bay area. Northerly winds between 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts between 45 to 60 mph are predicted for the area.
Winds are expected to peak at 70 mph for areas above 2,500 feet, according to the advisory from the U.S. National Weather Services.
During wind events, downed trees can become a hazard. According to Sam Wallis, a community alert and warning manager with the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, trees can be even more susceptible to falling or breaking after long periods of drought when their root structures have adapted to drier conditions and are less secure.
“Those winds can topple the trees onto roadways, onto homes and present a danger to everybody,” Wallis said.
Strong winds can also make difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles and for those pulling trailers.
Power outages and downed lines are also possible and in the event of an outage, Wallis suggested using flashlights rather than candles as candles can present a fire danger.
In terms of flooding, Wallis said it’s important to remember that flooding doesn’t always occur just near the Russian River — it can occur around the river’s many tributaries and creeks.
For instance, South Santa Rosa saw a significant flooding event this past October following the large atmospheric river rain storm.
“Probably more concerning for us is the possibility of flash flooding and debris flow. That’s when the rainfall happens so quickly there’s a sudden surge of water that comes down the waterways, especially in our burn scar areas from one of our many wildfires. Because everything is so disturbed there, that sudden rush of water can bring with it downed trees, branches and even rocks and the water can propel them very quickly. This is a significant hazard if you’re downstream from this. Water with such debris in it can do physical damage,” Wallis said.
Weather alerts
Winter weather alerts are usually sent out by the U.S. National Weather Service. The wireless emergency alert (WEA) system also provides weather related alerts via text messages and via the radio and TV. WEA alerts can also be activated on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radios.
NOAA operates the Weather Radio All Hazards nationwide network of radio stations, broadcasting continuous weather information from the nearest national weather service station and is a good source for weather-related information.
Wallis said the county itself and cities typically don’t send out weather alerts.
“We will send out warnings if there is a specific threat. If we, for instance, see debris flow or we think there’s a possibility that there might be a problem in the burn scan area, or if we begin to see soil moving, or if we know there’s a specific place flooded, then the county, city or local public safety agencies may send out an alert. We’ll use SoCoAlert and send it directly to your home phone. The sheriff may use Nixle as well as other fire departments and cities that have it, but that is going to be dependent on the threat,” Wallis said.
Winter driving safety
David deRutte, a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol, shared a few driving tips to keep in mind.
“We’ve had quite a lot of rain already this winter, hopefully we get even more, we need it, but when it comes to winter driving our number one thing — and this is during all seasons driving — is slow down, especially when it is raining. When the roads are wet, first and foremost when it comes to driving safely in the winter, slow down,” deRutte said.
As a public information officer, deRutte said he gets a lot of calls from reporters asking about car accidents and if it was raining they’ll often ask if the rain was a factor in the crash or if it caused the crash.
“It’s not going to cause the crash ever, but it’s usually going to be a factor,” he said.
He said a rainy roadway can hinder your ability to stop quickly and you can easily slide around or hydroplane.
“So going just a bit slower is going to help with all of those things,” he said.
Drivers should also take extra care when there’s low visibility due to rain or fog.
“If your wipers are on and it’s raining, have your headlights on as well. We want to keep you as visible as possible. Even if it’s not rainy and it’s just a bit foggy, keep those headlights on,” deRutte said.
The other significant thing to remember when it comes to driving in winter conditions, is never drive through a flooded roadway. As the adage goes, “turn around, don’t drown.”
DeRutte said he’s seen countless incidents where drivers have tried to drive through standing water and have failed.
In one incident near Guerneville Road, a vehicle became completely submerged by flood waters after attempting to drive through the area, which was in the process of being sectioned off by Sonoma County Transportation & Public Works.
“There were workers trying to close the roadway and (they) put up signs, ‘road closed, do not come through,’ and a vehicle just drove around them and she got stuck and it completely ruined her vehicle and she had to swim out. We don’t want that,” deRutte said. “You also don’t know what’s going to be lurking underneath those flooded roadways, it can be a pretty dangerous situation, so never drive through standing water. You just never know how deep it will be.”
How to winterize your go bag
It’s good to have the following basic items in a go bag:
• COVID face masks
• Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person in household
• Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
• Medical prescriptions
• Medications and other essentials such as extra glasses, contacts or hearing aids
• Change of clothing
• Extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
• First aid kit
• Flashlight
-Battery powered radio with extra batteries
-Sanitation supplies
-Copies of important documents such as birth certificates, passports, ects.
-Pet food and water if applicable
-Charges for cell phones, laptops, ect.
Good winter items to add to your go bag include winter jackets, warm clothes, gloves, small knit hat, plastic poncho, mylar emergency blanket and hand warmers. It’s also a good idea to seal important documents in sealable plastic bags.
For a full list of go-bag essentials and for tips in creating a go bag, visit click here or visit readyforwildfire.org.
To sign up for Nixle, click here. To sign up fo SoCoAlerts, click here.
