A $2.7 billion universal transitional kindergarten (TK) program will be phased in over the next five years across the state. While some districts in Sonoma County already have robust TK programs, others are concerned about how to make space for new or increased TK capacity.
The expanded TK program is part of AB 130, a TK-12 education trailer bill that was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom early last month.
The goal is to phase in the program gradually over the next few years until it includes all of California’s 4-year-olds by the 2025-26 school year.
Currently, TK serves around 100,000 children statewide, mostly children who turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2.
What is TK?
TK is an extra public school grade that began in 2012 and is designed to be a bridge between preschool and kindergarten. It came about in 2010 after the California State Legislature approved the Kindergarten Readiness Act that same year.
Up until then, children who were 4 years old on Sept. 1 could enroll in regular kindergarten as long as they turned 5 by Dec. 2 of that year. However, the Kindergarten Readiness Act changed that.
Beginning in 2012, kids had to be 5 by Sept. 1 to be able to enroll in regular kindergarten. As a result, transitional kindergarten was established in 2012 to serve those 4-year-olds who were previously eligible for kindergarten.
Most TK programs focus on the very early building blocks of school, learning how to interact with other students, learning how to share, learning how to play effectively and learning basic number and phonetic skills.
Simply put, a lot of TK is about learning how to go to school.
“Early childhood education has a long track record of having long term benefits to the outcomes for students academically,” said Matthew Morgan, superintendent of the Harmony Union School District, a small district in Occidental that consists of Harmony Elementary School and Salmon Creek Charter School. “Getting them into explicit education earlier on really gives them a strong foundation going into kindergarten and first grade and having more opportunity to work on both spoken and receptive language is important for them.”
TK can also help identify earlier on whether a student may have special needs.
“Some families don’t make it into a preschool environment until they get to kindergarten and they may have had pre-existing speech needs that were not addressed, so having preschool programs, having a TK program really helps with those long term outcomes,” Morgan said.
The logistics of introducing universal TK
While universal TK means more children will have access to early childhood education, it also means that some districts will have to add additional infrastructure in order to accommodate more students.
“I 100% believe that universal TK is a great thing. The reality is the timing is terrible because we are in the middle of this pandemic … For me to be trying to develop a plan for implementing universal TK while also trying to support a recovery and restoration in the midst of a pandemic is a ridiculous task,” said Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Betha McClain. “The reason it's ridiculous is most of us don’t have the facilities to just immediately implement universal TK.”
She said for the Cloverdale district, it likely means they’ll need to add three new classrooms just for TK.
“There are a lot of requirements and there are also staffing requirements,” MacClain said.
MacClain, who joined the Cloverdale district as its superintendent last July, said a more realistic TK implementation timeline would perhaps be six years rather than just four to five.
“The biggest piece for us in Cloverdale is that we have maxed out our bonds because we are the fourth from the bottom in funding in Sonoma County and we do not have a big property tax base,” MacClain said.
She said until Cloverdale has a stronger property tax base which, according to her, based on the city’s current proposals, is not increasing because all of the city’s housing proposals are tied to low-income or affordable housing and not home ownership, “it means when it comes to solving these problems we have very limited resources.”
As a result, MacClain said there’s the burden of applying for grants, which could take a full year, and then the burden of constructing TK infrastructure.
“Right now, everything is backlogged. If you were to order a modular building, we have no idea what the real timeline for that would be. Once you get the funding, the next step is you have to figure out how you’re going to actually build the facility and where you’re going to put it,” she said.
She said Cloverdale’s school sites are a bit smaller than others and they’d likely have to build up instead of out.
“There are all kinds of considerations that no one seems to have taken time to fully vet or discuss and I think this is adding a layer of stress for all of us,” she said.
MacClain pointed out that the universal TK mandate may be difficult for smaller districts like Two Rock, the small rural district west of Petaluma where she was superintendent prior to heading up to Cloverdale.
“Small districts, many of them, don’t have the financial capacity to hire a consultant or someone to help with this,” she said.
However, MacClain said universal TK is an amazing opportunity for children.
“We want that for our kids,” she said. “We have a shortage of preschool options so it is an amazing opportunity to make sure we get kids early exposure to school and kindergarten.”
The Cloverdale Unified School District currently has one TK class, which is a full school day.
The TK teacher works in partnership with the kindergarten program and the TK class also has one instructional assistant in the classroom. There are around 18 students.
MacClain said the district would like to recruit more teachers before universal TK is fully implemented.
Expanding eligibility in Occidental
Morgan said while the Harmony district is seeing smaller enrollment numbers, they’re looking forward to the expanded TK eligibility.
“The expansion of eligibility for enrollment by age is a good thing. During the pandemic — we have a TK and a kindergarten class — we lost a lot of enrollment here in the district due to the pandemic and also due to a shift in the real estate demographic out here in west county. Whatever is the case, we’re seeing smaller enrollment, so our TK classes have been smaller,” Morgan said.
Harmony currently has one TK class with two adults in the room, a teacher and a paraprofessional.
He said right now he’s looking over the AB 130 language to see what the district will have to do in terms of offering the expanded TK eligibility.
“There’s a local option for districts to be able to expand enrollment past those previous dates of eligibility and so we’ll be pursuing that even this year, looking at trying to expand enrollment eligibility for families that have students who are near the cut off date,” he said.
He noted that the district has capacity at this time for expanding enrollment eligibility.
“We’d be looking at extending that (the enrollment eligibility) to the spring. We haven’t made a formal declaration with the (school) board yet but that will be happening at the next meeting,” Morgan said.
He added that once universal TK gets going, TK enrollment in the district could go up to perhaps 20 students in a class, a 1:10 student instructor ratio.
“I need some more details and language on 130 regarding whether the second adult in that room needs to be certificated as well … One issue in the long term would be looking at space,” he said, echoing MacClain’s infrastructure concerns.
He said for Harmony’s school site, they should have space available for an expanded TK program.
Making more classroom space at the Windsor Unified School District
With the current classroom expansion project in the works at Mattie Washburn Elementary School, Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said they’ll likely be able to accommodate more TK students.
The Windsor district currently has a TK program at Mattie Wasburn and at Cali Calmecac Language Academy.
“We’re actually lucky. We are building, right now, a number of new classrooms over at our Mattie Washburn campus, which is our TK through second grade. We’re basically replacing portables with new buildings,” Decker said. “There are some portables that are really dilapidated and need to go, but there are some others that we can probably reuse, so if we’re lucky in that we will have an option to be able to house our students. We will have the infrastructure in place to accommodate the larger number of students that we can with the change in the law.”
He said the new buildings at Mattie are slated to be completed this December. Once completed, there will be 17 new classrooms.
With the expansion to universal TK he said the district will likely have to hire more teachers.
“For sure we’ll have to hire more teachers and I would imagine instructional aides. I don’t know the effect yet, but it is hard to find qualified teachers right now,” he said. On the other hand, “I think that it’s always a good thing when we’re given access to students, so the positives outweigh the difficulties of finding qualified individuals. I don’t think there is a downside to this law.”
Decker said he’s excited for the universal TK program.
“When the governor passed this I was very excited. I’m glad to see funding finally put behind it (TK), because we know that an early education is key to the success of our students,” Decker said. “If you talk about kindergarten readiness, we track that and there’s a significant amount of students who simply aren’t (ready for kindergarten). To have universal TK is going to ensure that a much higher percentage, if not nearly 100% of our students, are ready for kindergarten. You simply can’t overstate that fact. If you start behind, it is hard to catch up.”
TK has a history at the Healdsburg Unified School District
The Healdsburg Unified School District has had a robust TK program for over seven years.
“We have anywhere from about 10 to 21 TK students,” said Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Currently, kids who turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 can enroll in the district’s TK program.
“We do talk sometimes to parents whose child has a June, July or August birthday,” Fender said.
For the 2021-22 school year, there are 11 students enrolled in the TK program. The full day TK program has a full time teacher and a full time paraprofessional, so there are always two adults in the classroom whether they have 11 students or 20.
“We see that fluctuation. We generally have four kindergarten classes and we have four this year and they are all at 20 (students) and that’s normally where we keep it,” Fender said.
She said the TK program is largely play-based.
“If you walk into the classroom you’ll see it looks like a hybrid between our kindergarten classroom — where there’s lots of language, letters and numbers — and our preschool classroom where there are play areas, a kitchen and a clay and modeling area. It is a much less structured day for the kids … we’re letting them guide their day, but we want to provide those pre-reading skills and early mathematic skills,” Fender explained.
The Healdsburg district uses a purchased core curriculum from Benchmark Advance, the same company that provides the Healdsburg Elementary Fitch Mountain Campus curriculum.
“It is one of the few companies that has a TK curriculum for California and again it is a resource. There’s not a pacing guide and it is a little less regimented than kindergarten onward,” Fender said.
