The Humane Society of Sonoma County (HSSC) announced on Aug. 10 that Lindsay McCall will succeed Wendy Welling as executive director of the HSSC.
Welling is set to leave her role as HSSC executive director on Sept. 1. Welling is moving on in order to focus on her family's business.
Welling has been an integral part of HSSC for over a decade. She has served in several capacities throughout her career with the organization, including as director of community and customer relations. She was appointed to the role of executive director in 2018 and, thanks to her resolute commitment to the animals, strategic thinking and leadership, has ensured that HSSC could sustain their lifesaving mission through wildfires, floods and the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Lindsay's years of experience in animal welfare, knowledge of our organization, operations background, customer service focus, along with her creative approach to finding solutions, all make her an excellent choice for this position," Welling said of McCall’s appointment.
McCall has been serving as HSSC's Director of Animal Care since 2016 and was appointed director of operations earlier this year.
Her career in animal welfare began in private Bay Area emergency veterinary practices. She later went on to work in a large private animal shelter in Southern California. Her background in shelter management includes oversight and practice in neonatal kitten care, foster program management, trap/neuter/release for community cats and pursuit of animal abuse and neglect cases alongside veterinarians and animal control.
During her tenure with HSSC, McCall has focused on furthering the shelter's progressive initiatives aimed at moving rescued animals from the shelter into their new homes as quickly as possible – including streamlining adoption processes and providing support for owned and stray animals through multiple channels.
These efforts have enabled HSSC to take in more animals who may be facing euthanasia at small, crowded shelters with fewer resources across the region and the state.
"On behalf of the HSSC Board of Directors," said Kati Aho, HSSC's board president, "We want to thank Wendy for her years of service as our executive director. She has been an outstanding leader bringing insight, consistency, and an incredible ability to adapt during some very hard times including fires and the COVID pandemic. She has brought so much to the organization and will be missed. The board of directors is very pleased to welcome Lindsay to her new role. Lindsay has a strong background in animal welfare, is forward thinking and will take on the new role with enthusiasm and knowledge."
McCall shares her home with two rescue dogs and a cat. An avid nature lover, when she's not at the shelter, McCall can be found enjoying the Sonoma Coast or hiking on local trails.
