Initiated by Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 8, SB98 prohibits law enforcement officers from obstructing, detaining, assaulting or otherwise preventing the press from fulfilling their constitutional mandate in reporting on events protected by the First Amendment.
Additionally, the bill mandates that reporters can challenge their detainment or lack of access by working with law enforcement management on scene. This provides a necessary safety net to reporters who are not granted access, intentionally detained or mistakenly detained.
“My firm belief is, freedom of the press is one of the cornerstones of our democracy in the United States. The press must be able to operate free from intimidation and reprisal. The press and journalists help hold our government institutions accountable. With SB98 signed, law enforcement can no longer intimidate or intentionally assault members of the press here in the state of California,” he said.
According to the Reporting Committee for Freedom of the Press’ 2020 Freedom Tracker, journalists in the United States faced a combined 529 attacks and arrests in 2020. According to the tracker, 517 of these incidents occurred during protests. Rubber bullets were thrown, tear gas was used, illegal arrests were made.
“That simply can’t become part of the new norm here in the United States and here in the Golden State,” he said.
McGuire comes from a journalistic background. He worked for a television and news station before his time in the senate. He worked for a T.V station for seven years and two radio station groups for six years.
“For over a decade I was immersed in the media. I am a firm believer of the First Amendment. I will be the first to say we are living in hyper-partisan times, but they cannot be an excuse for the erosion of constitutionally protected rights of American journalists,” McGuire said.
This bill brings over current protections that are currently in place for journalists when it comes to natural disasters. Reporters can enter behind police lines and work outside curfew hours in order to gather the information the public deserves. It takes what is in current California law but advances for First Amendment demonstrations such as marches and rallies.
When it comes to the part of the bill referring to reporters can challenge their detainment or lack of access by working with law enforcement management on scene, McGuire explained. He mentioned an incident where a Los Angeles Times reporter was illegally detained by the Los Angeles Police Department. The reporter under this law could challenge the detainment with a supervisor, captain or lieutenant on scene. McGuire referred to the process of adding that language to the bill as a significant fight but one his team was able to get through.
“Reporters were illegally detained simply for doing their job and we are not going to stand for that here in California,” he said.
“I am thrilled to see SB98 signed by the governor,” McGuire said. “In this era of hyper-partisanship I firmly believe we need to ensure fact and data rules today. Journalists are doing the work we depend on and this bill allows them to do their job as the constitution originally provided them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.