Work to replace the “Little Wohler” bridge over Mark West Creek just north of River Road is advancing on schedule for a Dec. 31, 2021 completion. After a year of placing new piers and placing steel beams and expansive mats of rebar, workers finished a concrete pour this week of the new bridge deck. The new bridge will be 159 feet long and 36 feet wide and several feet higher than the old bridge.
The location over Mark West Creek is one of the first to flood during heavy rains as it sits more than 10 feet below the elevation of nearby River Road. The new bridge alignment will not eliminate all flooding, county planners said when the contracts were awarded in 2020. Full flood protection proved cost prohibitive, county officials said.
The new bridge will cost $5.1 million, and the general contractor is Steelhead Constructors, of Redding, CA. The design of the bridge will allow better stream flows during high water incidents and is a solid deck bridge, designed to better withstand the impacts of frequent flooding.
On Tuesday, a parade of concrete pump trucks poured 548 yards of concrete, a total of approximately 1,109 tons. The “slab” bridge also contains 2.2 million pounds of steel, and the concrete deck is 28 inches thick.
Wohler Road is a popular route for both wine country visitors and daily commute and commercial traffic. It connects River Road to both Eastside and Westside roads. The little bridge is one mile from the bigger Wohler Bridge that crosses the Russian River. The average traffic count across the little bridge 1,600 vehicles per day, according to county reports.
The older bridge is set for removal in the coming months and could lead to some temporary road closures. The original bridge, which has been widened and strengthened over the years, is estimated to be 100 years old.
The larger Parker truss style Wohler Bridge is scheduled for a major retrofit, possibly beginning in 2022, its centennial anniversary. The 768-foot-long bridge was completed in 1922. The bridge is a Sonoma County historic landmark and was deemed eligible for national historic registry in 1985 and reconfirmed by a CalTrans engineer report completed in 2005. The bridge is too narrow (16.7 feet) to accommodate two-way traffic and has a 32-ton vehicle weight limit.
