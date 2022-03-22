Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor candidate Andy Springer, the only challenger for incumbent District 4 Supervisor James Gore, is summarizing his campaign platform with the phrase, “common sense solutions.”
Springer, a Wikiup resident, became an official candidate two weeks ago when he signed his candidacy papers with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters. According to the registrar of voters candidate filing status information, Springer has paid his filing fee and has qualified for the ballot.
The statewide primary election takes place Tuesday, June 7.
Springer is currently the pastor at the Heartwood Church in Rohnert Park and owns and runs a business consulting group called Andy Springer Consulting.
In an interview with SoCoNews, Springer was asked to summarize his campaign platform and common sense solutions is what came to mind, along with the goal of having an effective and efficient government.
“I really do believe in the free market of ideas. I think it is very important that we’re talking to experts. I’ve had meetings with our fire department, I’ve had meetings with our sheriff, I’ve had meetings with our police, with our homeless advocates, I’ve had meetings with all kinds of different individuals that are experts in these arenas and the reality of it is very seldom are they telling me that they were invited to the table for the conversation. I believe in a government that is owned by the people and I believe that for whatever reason, our elected officials are forgetting that,” Springer said.
Springer said one of the things he would do differently if elected to the 4th District seat is to make sure that experts in the district are consulted and heard.
“I want to protect the most vulnerable among us … I want to make sure that I am providing for the sheriff’s department, the police department, the fire department because I believe government’s first job is to protect. I want to make sure that we’re protecting our environment, I want to make sure we’re conserving, making sure wildlife is protected, I want to make sure we’re managing our forests properly and I want people to be able to pursue their own life, I want liberty for people, I want folks to be able to enjoy their own property, I want to protect their jobs,” Springer said.
These items are all goals that Springer would like to address if elected.
“Can we accomplish all of it tomorrow? No, but we certainly can change the trajectory of where we’re going,” he said.
District 4 encompasses northeast Fulton, the Larkfield-Wikiup area, the Town of Windsor, the City of Healdsburg, the City of Cloverdale and Geyserville. The district has a total of 94,997 people, according to data from the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.
Springer said he wanted to run for office because he believes residents deserve a better Sonoma County.
“I’m witnessing a mass exodus, businesses shutting down and this isn’t something new to us, we’ve been watching this happening for probably far too long,” he said. “As a kid, I grew up on the east coast, I dreamt of coming to California and now I’m watching Californians run to the east coast … So we're doing something not right and I think Sonoma County, being one of the most attractive counties in our state, really needs to be careful to maintain a better balance for business owners and for families.”
Springer said he’s looking at things in the county that he feels are not going in the right direction. One of these things is the economy.
“I think we need to do something about reigniting (the) economy. There’s got to be some better planning and some better understanding of what it means to protect our small businesses, our middle class and our working class,” Springer said.
Springer has been speaking to people throughout the district, including vineyard owners and other business owners.
He said he was talking with one Healdsburg vineyard owner who said one of his workers turned down a job promotion because he wouldn’t be able to keep his housing with a higher income level — he had to stay at a certain income level to qualify.
“What’s happening for that middle-class person (is) that’s hinging upon the line of poverty with the concern of, I can’t take a job promotion, get paid more money because I’m going to lose my housing. I think what we’ve created in that spot, especially for our workers, is that the floor that we intended to help people stand on has now become a ceiling for them,” Springer said.
He said the average income in district 4 is only $41,000 a year.
“You can’t live in Sonoma County on $41,000 a year, so we got a lot of people throughout our district that are barely making it above the poverty line, some of them are working two or three jobs. There’s a difficulty for that working class to be able to manage here in our county, so somehow we’ve got to figure out how to align our spending so that we don’t wind up having to raise our taxes again,” he said.
He said the vineyard owners are also struggling. He noted that he talked to a fourth-generation vineyard owner who was celebrating that at the end of the year they came in at just -$18. He said another vineyard owner told him he had to spend $55,000 in permits just to build a 4,000-square foot building on his property.
“If we continue to regulate, tax and permit these guys to death — the question I have for your audience is, ‘How many people come to Sonoma County to eat our burgers?’ The reality of it is they don’t, they come to drink our wine, they come to tour our facilities, so what happens to us when these farmers aren’t being supported? It has a rippling effect across the county,” he said.
Experiences and goals
When asked what experiences and skills Springer has that would make him a good fit for the supervisor role, he said he comes from a variety of leadership positions.
“I am a business owner who consults with business leaders. They hire me mainly to help them discover solutions to problems that they’re facing, overcoming obstacles and taking proper action, so my skill sets lend to this. My life experiences lend to this. I am able to see problems, I am able to come up with solutions and take action,” Springer said.
He added that he’s also worked in starting and leading four different nonprofits and “resurrected” a recruitment and admissions department for his alma mater Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida. Trinity Baptist is a private Christian college that was founded in 1974 by the Trinity Baptist Church.
If elected, Springer will face a number of challenging issues in the county, including climate change/drought, homelessness and housing, just to name a few.
Regarding homelessness, he said he wants people to understand that we’re not dealing with a houseless issue, we’re dealing with a homeless issue.
“What that means is many of the people that are on our streets are lacking the relationships that many of us enjoy when we call the place that we go to home. There are some places that we could focus our attention better in stopping some of the flow of homelessness. We’ve got young runaways, we’ve got foster kids, we’ve got veterans, we got folks who are mentally ill, we’ve got drug-addicted folks, we’ve got people out there and there is an element of criminality out there, but the reality of it is we can probably do something and I know there are efforts already in place by some charitable organizations, but we can probably do some great work just in the effort of stopping people from going to the street,” he said.
He recalled encountering a 24-year-old man who was looking through garbage. Springer said he brought him into the restaurant where he was having breakfast and bought him a meal and asked the man how he got on the street and what stood in his way. The man said he had a fight with his mom and dad and left and had been on the streets for three years.
“I said to him, ‘ Do me a favor, call your mom and dad,’ and he did and by Tuesday he was back home … The reality is, there’s a lot of fixable situations out there. I don’t know all of the answers to that, but I have been very involved. I found out there were 30 to 40 homeless kids in our schools in Rohnert Park and I started working actively with them and we were able to help a family get out of a rented van into more permanent housing,” Springer said.
Springer said he believes that some homeless situations are fixable with very little time and effort. “We’re just throwing millions of dollars around purchasing properties, which I don’t think we’re doing a bad thing by making sure we have places to put people, but (if) we think that’s the solution only I think we’re deceiving ourselves.”
Regarding climate change and housing, he said he thinks it all comes back to the water issue.
“If we provide more housing and then we don’t have the water that we need for those people in those houses we’re going to have problems. At the moment we’re suffering from at least a decade of drought. Last year’s numbers for our storage numbers in Lake Mendocino I think were like 20-something percent of the storage goal. We’ve got some serious issues when it comes to water,” Springer said.
